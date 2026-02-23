PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches preview: Betting odds and stats

1 Min Read

Golfbet News

Newest renovations to 'The Bear Trap' at Cognizant Classic

Newest renovations to ‘The Bear Trap’ at Cognizant Classic

    The PGA TOUR heads to Palm Beach Gardens, Florida this week for the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. Find the odds and betting previews for every player in the field below.

    • Date: Feb. 26-March 1, 2026
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National - Champion Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,223 yards
    • Purse: $9.6 million
    • Previous winner: Joe Highsmith

    Betting profiles for the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    Click here for scoring and tee times.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

