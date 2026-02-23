A.J. Ewart betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
A.J. Ewart of Canada waits to hit his tee shot on the third hole round of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry on the Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass on December 14, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
A.J. Ewart has not competed in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in the last five years. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- This is Ewart's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Ewart's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T28
|69-68-72-68
|-7
|26.500
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T49
|71-69-74-69
|-5
|7.500
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|71-65-67-70
|-15
|8.792
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
Ewart's recent performances
- Ewart had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished T28 with a score of 7-under.
- Ewart has an average of 0.139 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.077 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.042 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ewart has an average of -0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ewart has averaged -0.033 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ewart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.231
|0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|-0.131
|-0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|99
|-0.066
|-0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|97
|-0.087
|-0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|87
|-0.054
|-0.033
Ewart's advanced stats and rankings
- Ewart posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.231 (54th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.1 yards ranked 49th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ewart sported a -0.131 mark that ranked 102nd on TOUR. He ranked 41st with a 72.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ewart delivered a -0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.57, and he ranked 100th by breaking par 23.41% of the time.
- Ewart has earned 43 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 99th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ewart as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.