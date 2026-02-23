A.J. Ewart betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Ewart had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished T28 with a score of 7-under.

Ewart has an average of 0.139 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.077 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.042 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Ewart has an average of -0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.