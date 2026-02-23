Mark Hubbard betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Mark Hubbard missed the cut at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches last year after shooting 2-over. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 looking to bounce back in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Hubbard's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|2024
|T64
|68-72-73-70
|-1
|2023
|T42
|69-71-70-68
|-2
|2022
|15
|70-64-75-70
|-1
|2021
|T46
|68-73-69-72
|+2
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he missed the cut after shooting 2-over.
- Hubbard's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished 15th at 1-under.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Hubbard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|69
|66-75-73-75
|+1
|3.2
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|66-78-69
|-3
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T66
|69-69-72-69
|-1
|3.5
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T34
|70-63-66-69
|-14
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-65
|-4
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T48
|73-68-74-67
|-2
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T38
|69-70-70-69
|-10
|--
Hubbard's recent performances
- Hubbard's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 34th at The RSM Classic, where he shot 14-under.
- Hubbard averaged -0.114 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He averaged -0.538 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard averaged -0.558 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He averaged -1.264 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.360
|-0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|146
|-0.778
|-0.538
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|92
|-0.027
|-0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|151
|-0.836
|-0.558
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|155
|-2.000
|-1.264
Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.360 (130th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranks 111th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard sports a -0.778 mark that ranks 146th on TOUR. He ranks 130th with a 66.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hubbard has delivered a -0.836 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 151st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.62, and he ranks 170th by breaking par 17.09% of the time.
- Hubbard has earned 7 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 146th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.