Mark Hubbard betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Betting Profile

Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Mark Hubbard missed the cut at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches last year after shooting 2-over. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 looking to bounce back in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Hubbard at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Hubbard's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC70-74+2
    2024T6468-72-73-70-1
    2023T4269-71-70-68-2
    20221570-64-75-70-1
    2021T4668-73-69-72+2

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he missed the cut after shooting 2-over.
    • Hubbard's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished 15th at 1-under.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Hubbard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC69-74+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance Open6966-75-73-75+13.2
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-78-69-3--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT6669-69-72-69-13.5
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT3470-63-66-69-14--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC75-65-4--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4873-68-74-67-2--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT3869-70-70-69-10--

    Hubbard's recent performances

    • Hubbard's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 34th at The RSM Classic, where he shot 14-under.
    • Hubbard averaged -0.114 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He averaged -0.538 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hubbard averaged -0.558 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He averaged -1.264 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130-0.360-0.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green146-0.778-0.538
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green92-0.027-0.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting151-0.836-0.558
    Average Strokes Gained: Total155-2.000-1.264

    Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hubbard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.360 (130th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranks 111th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard sports a -0.778 mark that ranks 146th on TOUR. He ranks 130th with a 66.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hubbard has delivered a -0.836 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 151st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.62, and he ranks 170th by breaking par 17.09% of the time.
    • Hubbard has earned 7 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 146th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

