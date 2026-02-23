Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Erik van Rooyen of South Africa plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Erik van Rooyen shot 14-under and finished tied for ninth at last year's Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, looking to improve upon that performance in the 2026 tournament.
Van Rooyen's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T9
|68-67-70-65
|-14
|2024
|T2
|66-71-70-63
|-14
|2023
|MC
|77-77
|+14
|2021
|T60
|70-70-69-76
|+5
At the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches
- In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, in 2025, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 14-under.
- Van Rooyen's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for second at 14-under.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Van Rooyen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-67-74
|-8
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|66
|71-68-73-73
|-3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T62
|74-69-71-71
|+5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|73
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|2
|11-14-8-11
|--
|165.000
Van Rooyen's recent performances
- Van Rooyen has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Barracuda Championship, where he finished second.
- Van Rooyen has an average of -0.029 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.525 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Van Rooyen has averaged -0.921 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|90
|-0.051
|-0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|153
|-0.967
|-0.525
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|166
|-0.663
|-0.363
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|88
|-0.008
|-0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|146
|-1.688
|-0.921
Van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings
- Van Rooyen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.051 (90th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.1 yards ranks 41st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, van Rooyen sports a -0.967 mark that ranks 153rd on TOUR. He ranks 124th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, van Rooyen has delivered a -0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 106th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11, and he ranks 58th by breaking par 25.31% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.