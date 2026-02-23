PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Erik van Rooyen of South Africa plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Erik van Rooyen of South Africa plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Erik van Rooyen shot 14-under and finished tied for ninth at last year's Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, looking to improve upon that performance in the 2026 tournament.

    Latest odds for van Rooyen at the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.

    Van Rooyen's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T968-67-70-65-14
    2024T266-71-70-63-14
    2023MC77-77+14
    2021T6070-70-69-76+5

    At the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches

    • In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, in 2025, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Van Rooyen's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for second at 14-under.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Van Rooyen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-72+3--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC67-67-74-8--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-73+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms Championship6671-68-73-73-3--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6274-69-71-71+5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipW/D73+3--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC75-68+1--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda Championship211-14-8-11--165.000

    Van Rooyen's recent performances

    • Van Rooyen has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Barracuda Championship, where he finished second.
    • Van Rooyen has an average of -0.029 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.525 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Van Rooyen has averaged -0.921 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90-0.051-0.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green153-0.967-0.525
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green166-0.663-0.363
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting88-0.008-0.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Total146-1.688-0.921

    Van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Van Rooyen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.051 (90th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.1 yards ranks 41st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, van Rooyen sports a -0.967 mark that ranks 153rd on TOUR. He ranks 124th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, van Rooyen has delivered a -0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 106th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11, and he ranks 58th by breaking par 25.31% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

