PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Adam Scott betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Scott of Australia plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 21, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Adam Scott of Australia plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 21, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Adam Scott finished tied for 13th at 4-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course from Feb. 26-March 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Scott at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Scott's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021T1369-67-72-68-4

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In Scott's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2021, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Scott's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis Invitational470-63-72-63-16325.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3068-71-73-68-823.125
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2465-69-68-68-1835.500
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4067-70-70-68-512.000
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2768-72-70-67-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT5565-71-69-72-35.600
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5369-67-66-72-106.325
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-79+9--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1769-68-70-67-647.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3072-72-62-70-430.250

    Scott's recent performances

    • Scott has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished fourth with a score of 16-under.
    • Scott has an average of 0.685 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.190 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Scott has averaged 1.014 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Scott's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee30.8430.685
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green260.5910.190
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green118-0.156-0.175
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting760.0920.314
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141.3701.014

    Scott's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scott has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.843 (third) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranks 33rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scott sports a 0.591 mark that ranks 26th on TOUR. He ranks 35th with a 72.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Scott has delivered a 0.092 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 107th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranks 55th by breaking par 25.35% of the time.
    • Scott ranks 18th with 396 FedExCup Regular Season points this season and 15th with a 10.07% Bogey Avoidance rate.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 23, 2026

    Ryan Gerard betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 23, 2026

    Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 23, 2026

    Matti Schmid betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    Betting Profile
    Official

    The Genesis Invitational

    1

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    +1

    -18

    1

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    +1

    T2

    Kurt Kitayama
    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    -17

    T2

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    -17

    T2

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -8

    -16

    4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -8

    5

    Aldrich Potgieter
    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    5

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    -13

    6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW