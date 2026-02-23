Adam Scott betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Adam Scott of Australia plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 21, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Adam Scott finished tied for 13th at 4-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course from Feb. 26-March 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Scott's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|T13
|69-67-72-68
|-4
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Scott's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2021, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Scott's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|70-63-72-63
|-16
|325.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T30
|68-71-73-68
|-8
|23.125
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T24
|65-69-68-68
|-18
|35.500
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|67-70-70-68
|-5
|12.000
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T27
|68-72-70-67
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T55
|65-71-69-72
|-3
|5.600
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T53
|69-67-66-72
|-10
|6.325
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-79
|+9
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T17
|69-68-70-67
|-6
|47.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|72-72-62-70
|-4
|30.250
Scott's recent performances
- Scott has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished fourth with a score of 16-under.
- Scott has an average of 0.685 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.190 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Scott has averaged 1.014 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scott's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|3
|0.843
|0.685
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|26
|0.591
|0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|118
|-0.156
|-0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|0.092
|0.314
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|14
|1.370
|1.014
Scott's advanced stats and rankings
- Scott has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.843 (third) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranks 33rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scott sports a 0.591 mark that ranks 26th on TOUR. He ranks 35th with a 72.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Scott has delivered a 0.092 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 107th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranks 55th by breaking par 25.35% of the time.
- Scott ranks 18th with 396 FedExCup Regular Season points this season and 15th with a 10.07% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.