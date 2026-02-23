David Ford betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
David Ford of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
David Ford has not competed in this tournament in the past five years. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Ford has not competed in the tournament in the past five years.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Ford's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T13
|67-66-70-65
|-20
|55.200
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T50
|66-68-72-70
|-4
|7.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-67
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T40
|66-71-69-67
|-15
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T3
|67-65-69-67
|-16
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T44
|68-67-72-72
|-9
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
Ford's recent performances
- Ford has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
- Ford has an average of 0.372 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.516 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ford has averaged 0.476 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ford's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|20
|0.578
|0.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.794
|0.516
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|131
|-0.282
|-0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|107
|-0.228
|-0.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|39
|0.862
|0.476
Ford's advanced stats and rankings
- Ford posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.578 (20th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.9 yards ranked 19th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ford sported a 0.794 mark that ranked 12th on TOUR. He ranked 27th with a 73.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ford delivered a -0.228 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 144th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.80, and he ranked 86th by breaking par 23.89% of the time.
- Ford has earned 63 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 80th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ford as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.