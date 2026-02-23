PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Adrien Dumont de Chassart of Belgium watches his tee shot on the first hole during the third round of Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Dumont de Chassart missed the cut at this tournament in 2024, shooting 5-over. He returns to PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 for the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Dumont de Chassart at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Dumont de Chassart's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-76+5

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In Dumont de Chassart's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Dumont de Chassart's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC70-72E--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-75+3--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American Express6971-65-67-73-123.200
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT2464-67-73-69-732.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC66-71-5--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-72+3--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC78-71+7--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT2667-68-72-67-1417.889

    Dumont de Chassart's recent performances

    • Dumont de Chassart's best finish over his last 10 appearances was a tie for 24th at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished at 7-under.
    • Dumont de Chassart has an average of 0.150 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.170 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Dumont de Chassart has averaged -0.470 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.491 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.2300.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120-0.309-0.170
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green820.043-0.002
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting118-0.352-0.470
    Average Strokes Gained: Total105-0.389-0.491

    Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dumont de Chassart posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.230 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.6 yards ranked 17th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dumont de Chassart sported a -0.309 mark that ranked 120th on TOUR. He ranked 109th with a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dumont de Chassart delivered a -0.352 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 99th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranked 82nd by breaking par 24.07% of the time.
    • Dumont de Chassart has earned 36 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 105th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

