Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Adrien Dumont de Chassart of Belgium watches his tee shot on the first hole during the third round of Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Dumont de Chassart missed the cut at this tournament in 2024, shooting 5-over. He returns to PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 for the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Dumont de Chassart's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-76
|+5
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Dumont de Chassart's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Dumont de Chassart's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|69
|71-65-67-73
|-12
|3.200
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T24
|64-67-73-69
|-7
|32.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|67-68-72-67
|-14
|17.889
Dumont de Chassart's recent performances
- Dumont de Chassart's best finish over his last 10 appearances was a tie for 24th at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished at 7-under.
- Dumont de Chassart has an average of 0.150 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.170 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Dumont de Chassart has averaged -0.470 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.491 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.230
|0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.309
|-0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|82
|0.043
|-0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.352
|-0.470
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|-0.389
|-0.491
Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings
- Dumont de Chassart posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.230 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.6 yards ranked 17th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dumont de Chassart sported a -0.309 mark that ranked 120th on TOUR. He ranked 109th with a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dumont de Chassart delivered a -0.352 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 99th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranked 82nd by breaking par 24.07% of the time.
- Dumont de Chassart has earned 36 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 105th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
