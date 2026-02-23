Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Dumont de Chassart's best finish over his last 10 appearances was a tie for 24th at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished at 7-under.

Dumont de Chassart has an average of 0.150 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.170 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Dumont de Chassart has averaged -0.470 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.