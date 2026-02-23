Max McGreevy betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Max McGreevy of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on February 01, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Max McGreevy finished tied for fourth at 16-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 with his sights set on improving upon that performance in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
McGreevy's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T4
|69-68-64-67
|-16
|2023
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|2022
|MC
|70-76
|+6
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In McGreevy's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 16-under.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
McGreevy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T29
|69-68-68-70
|-13
|31.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T48
|67-72-69-72
|-4
|8.250
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T30
|66-67-71-76
|-8
|23.125
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|66-68-70-67
|-17
|25.273
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|2
|64-67-66-63
|-22
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T3
|69-64-69-72
|-10
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T56
|75-63-70-68
|-12
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T11
|68-68-69-65
|-14
|--
McGreevy's recent performances
- McGreevy has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished second with a score of 22-under.
- McGreevy has an average of 0.261 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.130 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- McGreevy has averaged 0.340 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|52
|0.246
|0.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|50
|0.289
|0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|62
|0.137
|0.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.440
|-0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.231
|0.340
McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings
- McGreevy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.246 (52nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.0 yards ranks 123rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGreevy sports a 0.289 mark that ranks 50th on TOUR. He ranks 16th with a 74.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McGreevy has delivered a -0.440 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 125th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 151st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.95, and he ranks 110th by breaking par 22.78% of the time.
- McGreevy has earned 88 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 61st.
All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.