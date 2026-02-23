PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Shane Lowry betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Shane Lowry of Ireland plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 19, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Shane Lowry of Ireland plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 19, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Shane Lowry finished tied for 11th at 13-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Lowry at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Lowry's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1166-68-70-67-13
    2024T467-67-66-71-13
    2023T568-68-65-70-9
    2022270-67-67-67-9
    2021T3667-66-74-74+1

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In Lowry's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Lowry's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished second at 9-under.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Lowry's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2473-68-69-67-741.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT867-69-67-67-18147.500
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1370-63-68-69-10--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT2370-69-75-67+1--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5973-68-71-71+3--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT4070-72-74-66-220.300
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4572-73-66-69E14.357
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC79-78+17--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1364-68-68-67-1355.200
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2369-72-73-77+345.000

    Lowry's recent performances

    • Lowry has finished in the top-10 once and in the top-20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 18-under.
    • Lowry has an average of -0.114 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.312 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.116 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lowry has averaged 0.229 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee500.261-0.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green190.6780.312
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green127-0.266-0.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting430.4660.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Total261.1390.229

    Lowry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lowry posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.261 (50th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.9 yards ranked 165th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lowry sported a 0.678 mark that ranked 19th on TOUR. He ranked 35th with a 72.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lowry delivered a 0.466 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 43rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranked 22nd by breaking par 27.78% of the time.
    • Lowry has earned 189 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 32nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 23, 2026

    Matti Schmid betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 23, 2026

    Ryan Gerard betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 23, 2026

    Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    Betting Profile
    Official

    The Genesis Invitational

    1

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    +1

    -18

    1

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    +1

    T2

    Kurt Kitayama
    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    -17

    T2

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    -17

    T2

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -8

    -16

    4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -8

    5

    Aldrich Potgieter
    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    5

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    -13

    6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW