Shane Lowry betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Shane Lowry of Ireland plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 19, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Shane Lowry finished tied for 11th at 13-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Lowry's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T11
|66-68-70-67
|-13
|2024
|T4
|67-67-66-71
|-13
|2023
|T5
|68-68-65-70
|-9
|2022
|2
|70-67-67-67
|-9
|2021
|T36
|67-66-74-74
|+1
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Lowry's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Lowry's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished second at 9-under.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Lowry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|73-68-69-67
|-7
|41.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T8
|67-69-67-67
|-18
|147.500
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T13
|70-63-68-69
|-10
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T23
|70-69-75-67
|+1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T59
|73-68-71-71
|+3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T40
|70-72-74-66
|-2
|20.300
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|72-73-66-69
|E
|14.357
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-78
|+17
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T13
|64-68-68-67
|-13
|55.200
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T23
|69-72-73-77
|+3
|45.000
Lowry's recent performances
- Lowry has finished in the top-10 once and in the top-20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 18-under.
- Lowry has an average of -0.114 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.312 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.116 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lowry has averaged 0.229 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|50
|0.261
|-0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|19
|0.678
|0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|127
|-0.266
|-0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.466
|0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|26
|1.139
|0.229
Lowry's advanced stats and rankings
- Lowry posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.261 (50th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.9 yards ranked 165th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lowry sported a 0.678 mark that ranked 19th on TOUR. He ranked 35th with a 72.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lowry delivered a 0.466 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 43rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranked 22nd by breaking par 27.78% of the time.
- Lowry has earned 189 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 32nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.