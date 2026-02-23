Andrew Putnam betting profile: Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches
Andrew Putnam of the United States and caddie prepare to play his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Andrew Putnam finished tied for 11th at 13-under in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 looking to build on that solid performance in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
Putnam's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T11
|70-67-66-68
|-13
At the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches
- In Putnam's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, in 2025, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Putnam's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T2
|72-60-65-68
|-23
|183.750
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T25
|61-69-69-68
|-15
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T67
|73-69-70-79
|+7
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T40
|64-70-69-70
|-15
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T65
|73-70-71-74
|+4
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-72
|-2
|--
Putnam's recent performances
- Putnam has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.
- Putnam has an average of -0.035 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.099 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Putnam has averaged 0.169 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|-0.025
|-0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.271
|-0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|81
|0.046
|0.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|163
|-1.111
|0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|125
|-0.819
|0.169
Putnam's advanced stats and rankings
- Putnam has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.025 (84th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 284.2 yards ranks 170th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Putnam sports a 0.271 mark that ranks 53rd on TOUR. He ranks first with a 77.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Putnam has delivered a -1.111 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 163rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranks fourth by breaking par 31.48% of the time.
- Putnam has earned 184 FedExCup Regular Season points (33rd) in 2026.
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.
