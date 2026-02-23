PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Andrew Putnam betting profile: Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Andrew Putnam of the United States and caddie prepare to play his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Andrew Putnam of the United States and caddie prepare to play his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Andrew Putnam finished tied for 11th at 13-under in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 looking to build on that solid performance in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

    Latest odds for Putnam at the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.

    Putnam's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1170-67-66-68-13

    At the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches

    • In Putnam's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, in 2025, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Putnam's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-72+3--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT272-60-65-68-23183.750
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT2561-69-69-68-15--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6773-69-70-79+7--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4064-70-69-70-15--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT6573-70-71-74+4--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-69-1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC66-72-2--

    Putnam's recent performances

    • Putnam has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.
    • Putnam has an average of -0.035 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.099 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Putnam has averaged 0.169 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee84-0.025-0.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.271-0.099
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green810.0460.157
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting163-1.1110.146
    Average Strokes Gained: Total125-0.8190.169

    Putnam's advanced stats and rankings

    • Putnam has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.025 (84th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 284.2 yards ranks 170th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Putnam sports a 0.271 mark that ranks 53rd on TOUR. He ranks first with a 77.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Putnam has delivered a -1.111 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 163rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranks fourth by breaking par 31.48% of the time.
    • Putnam has earned 184 FedExCup Regular Season points (33rd) in 2026.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

