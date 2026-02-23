Zecheng Dou betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Zecheng Dou missed the cut at 9-over in his last appearance at this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Dou's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|71-78
|+9
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Dou's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Dou's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T13
|72-66-72-63
|-11
|57.333
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T49
|72-69-71-71
|-5
|7.500
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|73
|66-70-69-77
|-6
|2.700
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T55
|68-71-71-67
|-3
|5.500
Dou's recent performances
- Dou has finished in the top-20 once over his last four appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
- Dou has an average of -0.391 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.478 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Dou has averaged 0.366 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dou's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|119
|-0.283
|-0.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|18
|0.682
|0.478
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|65
|0.124
|0.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.122
|0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|52
|0.644
|0.366
Dou's advanced stats and rankings
- Dou posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.283 (119th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.7 yards ranked 16th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dou sported a 0.682 mark that ranked 18th on TOUR. He ranked 72nd with a 70.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dou delivered a 0.122 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 111th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he ranked 64th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
- Dou has earned 73 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 68th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dou as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
