5H AGO

Zecheng Dou betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Zecheng Dou of China reacts to a tee shot on the fourth hole during the third round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance 2025 at French Lick Golf Resort on October 11, 2025 in French Lick, Indiana. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Zecheng Dou of China reacts to a tee shot on the fourth hole during the third round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance 2025 at French Lick Golf Resort on October 11, 2025 in French Lick, Indiana. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Zecheng Dou missed the cut at 9-over in his last appearance at this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Dou at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Dou's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC71-78+9

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In Dou's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Dou's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1372-66-72-63-1157.333
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4972-69-71-71-57.500
    Jan. 25, 2026The American Express7366-70-69-77-62.700
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5568-71-71-67-35.500

    Dou's recent performances

    • Dou has finished in the top-20 once over his last four appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
    • Dou has an average of -0.391 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.478 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Dou has averaged 0.366 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dou's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee119-0.283-0.391
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green180.6820.478
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green650.1240.100
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting730.1220.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Total520.6440.366

    Dou's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dou posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.283 (119th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.7 yards ranked 16th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dou sported a 0.682 mark that ranked 18th on TOUR. He ranked 72nd with a 70.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dou delivered a 0.122 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 111th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he ranked 64th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
    • Dou has earned 73 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 68th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dou as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

