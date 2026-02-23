Zecheng Dou betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Dou has finished in the top-20 once over his last four appearances.

He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.

Dou has an average of -0.391 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.478 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.