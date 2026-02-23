Ryan Gerard betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Ryan Gerard of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 19, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Ryan Gerard finished fourth at 10-under in 2023 and tied for 25th at 11-under in 2025 at this tournament. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 with hopes of improving on his recent performances at the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Gerard's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T25
|68-66-68-71
|-11
|2023
|4
|69-63-71-67
|-10
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Gerard's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Gerard's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished fourth at 10-under.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Gerard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T28
|72-70-69-67
|-6
|31.833
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T45
|72-68-66-72
|-10
|15.750
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T11
|70-67-71-68
|-12
|58.714
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T2
|70-66-64-65
|-23
|183.750
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|2
|69-64-68-65
|-14
|300.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T20
|66-71-68-67
|-12
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T27
|70-72-68-67
|-7
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|44
|75-76-72-71
|+14
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T44
|70-69-73-66
|-2
|--
Gerard's recent performances
- Gerard has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.
- Gerard has an average of 0.241 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.764 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Gerard has averaged 1.146 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|46
|0.287
|0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|8
|0.894
|0.764
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|121
|-0.173
|-0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.341
|0.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|16
|1.349
|1.146
Gerard's advanced stats and rankings
- Gerard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.287 (46th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.7 yards ranks 95th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard sports an 0.894 mark that ranks eighth on TOUR. He ranks 27th with a 73.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gerard has delivered a 0.341 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranks 24th by breaking par 27.50% of the time.
- Gerard has accumulated 590 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him seventh on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.