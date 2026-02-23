Dan Brown betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Dan Brown of England plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Dan Brown will compete in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches for the first time in at least five years. The tournament takes place at PGA National - Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida from Feb. 26-March 1.
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- This is Brown's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Brown's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T30
|68-70-70-72
|-8
|23.125
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-71-71
|-7
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T19
|70-67-69-66
|-8
|43.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T60
|70-66-73-72
|+1
|--
Brown's recent performances
- Brown has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 8-under.
- Brown has an average of -0.048 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.120 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.655 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Brown has averaged 0.406 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brown's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|92
|-0.070
|-0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.183
|-0.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|108
|-0.122
|-0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.983
|0.655
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.609
|0.406
Brown's advanced stats and rankings
- Brown posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.070 (92nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.8 yards ranked 107th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brown sported a -0.183 mark that ranked 110th on TOUR. He ranked 112th with a 67.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Brown delivered a 0.983 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 14th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 62nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranked 62nd by breaking par 25.21% of the time.
- Brown has earned 66 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 77th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.