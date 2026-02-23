PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Dan Brown betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Dan Brown of England plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Dan Brown will compete in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches for the first time in at least five years. The tournament takes place at PGA National - Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida from Feb. 26-March 1.

    Latest odds for Brown at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • This is Brown's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Brown's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-71+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3068-70-70-72-823.125
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC67-71-71-7--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1970-67-69-66-843.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC76-73+7--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT6070-66-73-72+1--

    Brown's recent performances

    • Brown has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 8-under.
    • Brown has an average of -0.048 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.120 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.655 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Brown has averaged 0.406 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Brown's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee92-0.070-0.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110-0.183-0.120
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green108-0.122-0.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140.9830.655
    Average Strokes Gained: Total540.6090.406

    Brown's advanced stats and rankings

    • Brown posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.070 (92nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.8 yards ranked 107th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brown sported a -0.183 mark that ranked 110th on TOUR. He ranked 112th with a 67.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Brown delivered a 0.983 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 14th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 62nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranked 62nd by breaking par 25.21% of the time.
    • Brown has earned 66 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 77th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

