5H AGO

Johnny Keefer betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Johnny Keefer of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Johnny Keefer will tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. This will be his first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Keefer at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • This is Keefer's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Keefer's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4169-72-69-69-512.214
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4370-69-73-70-611.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2768-65-69-69-1725.273
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT6168-71-70-69-24.400
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT765-64-67-68-18--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC66-74-4--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT6176-69-77-77+19--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-72E--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC76-73+7--

    Keefer's recent performances

    • Keefer has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
    • Keefer has an average of 0.398 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.570 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Keefer has averaged 0.434 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Keefer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90.7040.398
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100.8380.570
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green160-0.559-0.289
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting137-0.585-0.245
    Average Strokes Gained: Total630.3970.434

    Keefer's advanced stats and rankings

    • Keefer posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.704 (ninth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.8 yards ranked 12th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Keefer sported a 0.838 mark that ranked 10th on TOUR. He ranked first with a 77.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Keefer delivered a -0.585 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 137th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 166th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.56, and he ranked 49th by breaking par 25.69% of the time.
    • Keefer has earned 53 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 89th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Keefer as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

