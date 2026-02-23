Johnny Keefer betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Johnny Keefer of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Johnny Keefer will tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. This will be his first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- This is Keefer's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Keefer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T41
|69-72-69-69
|-5
|12.214
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T43
|70-69-73-70
|-6
|11.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|68-65-69-69
|-17
|25.273
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T61
|68-71-70-69
|-2
|4.400
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|65-64-67-68
|-18
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T61
|76-69-77-77
|+19
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
Keefer's recent performances
- Keefer has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
- Keefer has an average of 0.398 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.570 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Keefer has averaged 0.434 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Keefer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|9
|0.704
|0.398
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|10
|0.838
|0.570
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|160
|-0.559
|-0.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|137
|-0.585
|-0.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.397
|0.434
Keefer's advanced stats and rankings
- Keefer posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.704 (ninth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.8 yards ranked 12th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Keefer sported a 0.838 mark that ranked 10th on TOUR. He ranked first with a 77.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Keefer delivered a -0.585 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 137th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 166th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.56, and he ranked 49th by breaking par 25.69% of the time.
- Keefer has earned 53 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 89th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Keefer as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
