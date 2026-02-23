Zach Bauchou betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Zach Bauchou of the United States plays a shot on the second hole during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Zach Bauchou has not competed in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in the last five years. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 with his sights set on a strong performance in the 2026 tournament.
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- This is Bauchou's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Bauchou's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T48
|68-68-73-71
|-4
|8.25
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T59
|68-69-76-72
|-3
|4.90
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T13
|65-70-65-68
|-20
|55.20
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|71-68-67-74
|E
|3.00
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|W/D
|78
|+8
|--
Bauchou's recent performances
- Bauchou has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 20-under.
- Bauchou has an average of -0.320 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.149 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.068 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bauchou has averaged -0.155 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bauchou's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|144
|-0.489
|-0.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|61
|0.225
|0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|101
|-0.079
|-0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|75
|0.105
|0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|-0.239
|-0.155
Bauchou's advanced stats and rankings
- Bauchou posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.489 (144th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.7 yards ranked 63rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bauchou sported a 0.225 mark that ranked 61st on TOUR. He ranked 68th with a 70.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bauchou delivered a 0.105 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 75th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 107th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranked 104th by breaking par 23.26% of the time.
- Bauchou has earned 71 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 70th in the standings.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bauchou as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
