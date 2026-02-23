PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Zach Bauchou betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Zach Bauchou of the United States plays a shot on the second hole during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Zach Bauchou of the United States plays a shot on the second hole during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Zach Bauchou has not competed in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in the last five years. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 with his sights set on a strong performance in the 2026 tournament.

    Latest odds for Bauchou at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • This is Bauchou's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Bauchou's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4868-68-73-71-48.25
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT5968-69-76-72-34.90
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1365-70-65-68-2055.20
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in Hawaii7071-68-67-74E3.00
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenW/D78+8--

    Bauchou's recent performances

    • Bauchou has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 20-under.
    • Bauchou has an average of -0.320 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.149 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.068 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bauchou has averaged -0.155 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bauchou's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee144-0.489-0.320
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green610.2250.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green101-0.079-0.053
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting750.1050.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Total99-0.239-0.155

    Bauchou's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bauchou posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.489 (144th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.7 yards ranked 63rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bauchou sported a 0.225 mark that ranked 61st on TOUR. He ranked 68th with a 70.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bauchou delivered a 0.105 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 75th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 107th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranked 104th by breaking par 23.26% of the time.
    • Bauchou has earned 71 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 70th in the standings.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bauchou as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

