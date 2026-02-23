PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa prepares to play his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Christiaan Bezuidenhout finished tied for 42nd at 8-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 looking to improve on that performance at the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Bezuidenhout at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Bezuidenhout's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4266-71-72-67-8
    2024MC70-71-1
    2023T4268-71-67-72-2
    2022T2569-71-75-66+1

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Bezuidenhout's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC71-72+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT2768-71-71-69-931.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT3868-67-69-68-1615.500
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4270-68-67-71-8--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1069-68-70-66-11--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT668-68-68-67-17--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6265-69-72-73-14.200
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2071-66-67-65-1541.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3467-73-69-72-325.667
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1370-68-69-66-756.250

    Bezuidenhout's recent performances

    • Bezuidenhout has finished in the top ten twice and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
    • Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.199 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.477 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Bezuidenhout has averaged 0.957 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee108-0.204-0.199
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green850.0310.477
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green160.4450.456
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting101.0970.222
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141.3700.957

    Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bezuidenhout posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.204 (108th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.5 yards ranks 159th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bezuidenhout sports a 0.031 mark that ranks 85th on TOUR. He ranks 51st with a 71.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bezuidenhout delivers a 1.097 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 10th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40, and he ranks 74th by breaking par 24.44% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

