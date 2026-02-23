Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa prepares to play his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Christiaan Bezuidenhout finished tied for 42nd at 8-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 looking to improve on that performance at the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Bezuidenhout's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T42
|66-71-72-67
|-8
|2024
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|2023
|T42
|68-71-67-72
|-2
|2022
|T25
|69-71-75-66
|+1
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 8-under.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Bezuidenhout's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T27
|68-71-71-69
|-9
|31.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T38
|68-67-69-68
|-16
|15.500
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T42
|70-68-67-71
|-8
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T10
|69-68-70-66
|-11
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T6
|68-68-68-67
|-17
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T62
|65-69-72-73
|-1
|4.200
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T20
|71-66-67-65
|-15
|41.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T34
|67-73-69-72
|-3
|25.667
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T13
|70-68-69-66
|-7
|56.250
Bezuidenhout's recent performances
- Bezuidenhout has finished in the top ten twice and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
- Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.199 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.477 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout has averaged 0.957 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|108
|-0.204
|-0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|85
|0.031
|0.477
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|16
|0.445
|0.456
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10
|1.097
|0.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|14
|1.370
|0.957
Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings
- Bezuidenhout posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.204 (108th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.5 yards ranks 159th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bezuidenhout sports a 0.031 mark that ranks 85th on TOUR. He ranks 51st with a 71.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bezuidenhout delivers a 1.097 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 10th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40, and he ranks 74th by breaking par 24.44% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.