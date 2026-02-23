Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches

Bezuidenhout has finished in the top ten twice and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.

Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.199 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.477 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.