Davis Riley betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Davis Riley of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Davis Riley finished tied for 48th at 7-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 with hopes of improving upon his 2025 performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Riley's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T48
|64-71-75-67
|-7
|2024
|T62
|71-66-76-69
|-2
|2023
|T29
|71-67-67-72
|-3
|2022
|T42
|70-72-71-70
|+3
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Riley's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he finished tied for 48th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Riley's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 29th at 3-under.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Riley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T56
|66-71-66-71
|-14
|5.200
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T6
|67-64-67-71
|-11
|86.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T67
|67-66-75-66
|-8
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|78
|75-79-71-74
|+15
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T32
|72-67-70-67
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-65
|-1
|--
Riley's recent performances
- Riley has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
- Riley has an average of -0.758 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.552 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Riley has averaged -0.649 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Riley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|166
|-1.196
|-0.758
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|155
|-1.015
|-0.552
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|61
|0.151
|-0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|2
|1.405
|0.745
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|116
|-0.655
|-0.649
Riley's advanced stats and rankings
- Riley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.196 (166th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranked 111th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sported a -1.015 mark that ranked 155th on TOUR. He ranked 131st with a 66.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Riley delivered a 1.405 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.67, and he ranked 12th by breaking par 28.70% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
