4H AGO

Davis Riley betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Riley of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Davis Riley of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Davis Riley finished tied for 48th at 7-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 with hopes of improving upon his 2025 performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Riley's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4864-71-75-67-7
    2024T6271-66-76-69-2
    2023T2971-67-67-72-3
    2022T4270-72-71-70+3

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In Riley's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he finished tied for 48th after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Riley's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 29th at 3-under.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Riley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-76+7--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-68E--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT5666-71-66-71-145.200
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT667-64-67-71-1186.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT6767-66-75-66-8--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent Classic7875-79-71-74+15--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3272-67-70-67-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-65-1--

    Riley's recent performances

    • Riley has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
    • Riley has an average of -0.758 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.552 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Riley has averaged -0.649 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Riley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee166-1.196-0.758
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green155-1.015-0.552
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green610.151-0.085
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting21.4050.745
    Average Strokes Gained: Total116-0.655-0.649

    Riley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Riley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.196 (166th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranked 111th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sported a -1.015 mark that ranked 155th on TOUR. He ranked 131st with a 66.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Riley delivered a 1.405 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.67, and he ranked 12th by breaking par 28.70% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

