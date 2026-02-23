Pontus Nyholm betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Nyholm has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 11-under.

Nyholm has an average of -0.981 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.777 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.