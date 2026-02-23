PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Pontus Nyholm betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Pontus Nyholm of Sweden plays his shot from the second teeduring the third round of The American Express 2026 at Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 24, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Pontus Nyholm of Sweden plays his shot from the second teeduring the third round of The American Express 2026 at Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 24, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Pontus Nyholm will be making his first appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in at least five years. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

    Latest odds for Nyholm at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Nyholm has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Nyholm's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC74-72+4--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-69+1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC78-70-78+10--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-72+6--
    Oct. 12, 2025Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance5473-71-74-75+57.367
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions ChampionshipT3762-64-72-70-1618.700
    Sep. 21, 2025Nationwide Children's Hospital ChampionshipT1875-66-72-65-649.733
    Sep. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationT4770-67-70-67-69.917
    Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronT1567-67-69-66-1546.000
    Aug. 10, 2025Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by WoodhouseT1470-69-66-68-1154.000

    Nyholm's recent performances

    • Nyholm has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 11-under.
    • Nyholm has an average of -0.981 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.777 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Nyholm has averaged -1.757 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Nyholm's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee172-2.124-0.981
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green171-1.688-0.777
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green330.3090.142
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting112-0.303-0.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Total171-3.806-1.757

    Nyholm's advanced stats and rankings

    • Nyholm posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -2.124 (172nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.5 yards ranked 14th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Nyholm sported a -1.688 mark that ranked 171st on TOUR. He ranked 172nd with a 55.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Nyholm delivered a -0.303 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 138th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.67, and he ranked 167th by breaking par 17.28% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Nyholm as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

