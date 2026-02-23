PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Adam Svensson betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Svensson of Canada plays a shot from a bunker on the first hole during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Adam Svensson returns to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, set to tee off at PGA National - Champion Course from Feb. 26-March 1. Svensson looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Svensson at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Svensson's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC67-72-3
    2024MC70-75+3
    2023T4970-66-69-74-1
    2022T969-65-71-73-2

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In Svensson's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Svensson's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for ninth at 2-under.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Svensson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-75+2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC74-70-63-9--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4065-70-67-73-512.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-71-4--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2168-68-64-70-18--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5670-70-68-71-5--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-76E--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC71-77+4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--

    Svensson's recent performances

    • Svensson had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 18-under.
    • Svensson has an average of -0.245 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.233 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.001 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson has an average of -0.480 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson has averaged -0.494 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee135-0.387-0.245
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green390.4540.233
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green590.158-0.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting155-0.899-0.480
    Average Strokes Gained: Total119-0.674-0.494

    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.387 (135th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.3 yards ranks 150th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson has a 0.454 mark that ranks 39th on TOUR. He ranks 148th with a 64.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Svensson has delivered a -0.899 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he ranks 71st by breaking par 24.69% of the time.
    • Svensson has earned 12 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 125th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

