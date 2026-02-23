Adam Svensson betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Svensson had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 18-under.

Svensson has an average of -0.245 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.233 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.001 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Svensson has an average of -0.480 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.