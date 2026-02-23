PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Danny Willett betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Danny Willett of England tees off on the seventh hole on day four of the Dubai Invitational 2026 at Dubai Creek Resort on January 18, 2026 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Danny Willett of England tees off on the seventh hole on day four of the Dubai Invitational 2026 at Dubai Creek Resort on January 18, 2026 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

    Danny Willett missed the cut at last year's Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches after shooting 4-under. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 looking to improve on his recent struggles at this event.

    Latest odds for Willett at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Willett's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC71-67-4
    2023T2969-70-68-70-3
    2022T4867-72-77-68+4

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In Willett's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Willett's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 29th at 3-under.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Willett's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda Championship6073-69-74-73+5--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-72-1--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-75+5--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-75+1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-71-3--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1365-68-67-67-1355.200
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-74+7--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana Championship3769-69-74-71-511.822
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4275-71-73-73+419.125
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-69-2--

    Willett's recent performances

    • Willett has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 13-under.
    • Willett has an average of -0.427 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.867 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Willett has averaged -1.198 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Willett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.427
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.867
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.019
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.198

    Willett's advanced stats and rankings

    • Willett posted a -0.427 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Willett delivered a -0.867 mark in his past five starts.
    • On the greens, Willett had a 0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Willett as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 23, 2026

    2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Feb 23, 2026

    Seamus Power betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 23, 2026

    Davis Riley betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    Betting Profile
    Official

    The Genesis Invitational

    1

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    +1

    -18

    1

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    +1

    T2

    Kurt Kitayama
    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    -17

    T2

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    -17

    T2

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -8

    -16

    4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -8

    5

    Aldrich Potgieter
    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    5

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    -13

    6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW