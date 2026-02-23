Danny Willett betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Danny Willett of England tees off on the seventh hole on day four of the Dubai Invitational 2026 at Dubai Creek Resort on January 18, 2026 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Danny Willett missed the cut at last year's Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches after shooting 4-under. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 looking to improve on his recent struggles at this event.
Willett's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|2023
|T29
|69-70-68-70
|-3
|2022
|T48
|67-72-77-68
|+4
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Willett's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Willett's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 29th at 3-under.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Willett's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|60
|73-69-74-73
|+5
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T13
|65-68-67-67
|-13
|55.200
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|37
|69-69-74-71
|-5
|11.822
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T42
|75-71-73-73
|+4
|19.125
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
Willett's recent performances
- Willett has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 13-under.
- Willett has an average of -0.427 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.867 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Willett has averaged -1.198 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Willett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.427
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.867
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.198
Willett's advanced stats and rankings
- Willett posted a -0.427 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Willett delivered a -0.867 mark in his past five starts.
- On the greens, Willett had a 0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Willett as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.