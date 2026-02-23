PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Gary Woodland betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Gary Woodland of the United States reacts after a birdie on the fifth hole during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 30, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Gary Woodland looks to improve upon his recent struggles at PGA National - Champion Course, having missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. He'll tee off at the Palm Beach Gardens course Feb. 26-March 1 with hopes of rediscovering his form from 2022 when he finished tied for fifth.

    Latest odds for Woodland at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Woodland's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC70-70-2
    2024MC70-74+2
    2022T569-69-71-67-4

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In Woodland's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Woodland's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fifth at 4-under.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Woodland's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6469-71-73-70-14.100
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-72-1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American Express7266-69-69-75-92.800
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-73+3--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT7277-73-71-70+7--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1972-70-69-68-9--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2367-64-70-70-936.375
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2067-68-68-66-1541.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT6069-69-70-73+14.600
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4667-66-73-71-119.500

    Woodland's recent performances

    • Woodland has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 9-under.
    • Woodland has an average of 0.523 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.610 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Woodland has averaged -0.905 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140.6620.523
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green147-0.804-0.610
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green159-0.553-0.627
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting830.035-0.190
    Average Strokes Gained: Total117-0.661-0.905

    Woodland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Woodland leads TOUR in Driving Distance with an average of 330.2 yards and ranks 14th in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a 0.662 mark this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Woodland sports a -0.804 mark that ranks 147th on TOUR. He ranks 124th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the greens, Woodland has struggled with a -0.553 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average that ranks 159th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Woodland delivered a 0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 83rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 147th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.83, and he ranks 142nd by breaking par 21.30% of the time.
    • Woodland has earned seven FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 145th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

