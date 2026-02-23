Gary Woodland betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Gary Woodland of the United States reacts after a birdie on the fifth hole during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 30, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Gary Woodland looks to improve upon his recent struggles at PGA National - Champion Course, having missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. He'll tee off at the Palm Beach Gardens course Feb. 26-March 1 with hopes of rediscovering his form from 2022 when he finished tied for fifth.
Woodland's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|2024
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|2022
|T5
|69-69-71-67
|-4
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Woodland's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Woodland's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fifth at 4-under.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Woodland's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T64
|69-71-73-70
|-1
|4.100
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|72
|66-69-69-75
|-9
|2.800
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T72
|77-73-71-70
|+7
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T19
|72-70-69-68
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T23
|67-64-70-70
|-9
|36.375
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T20
|67-68-68-66
|-15
|41.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T60
|69-69-70-73
|+1
|4.600
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T46
|67-66-73-71
|-11
|9.500
Woodland's recent performances
- Woodland has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 9-under.
- Woodland has an average of 0.523 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.610 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Woodland has averaged -0.905 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|14
|0.662
|0.523
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.804
|-0.610
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|159
|-0.553
|-0.627
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|83
|0.035
|-0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|117
|-0.661
|-0.905
Woodland's advanced stats and rankings
- Woodland leads TOUR in Driving Distance with an average of 330.2 yards and ranks 14th in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a 0.662 mark this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Woodland sports a -0.804 mark that ranks 147th on TOUR. He ranks 124th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Woodland has struggled with a -0.553 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average that ranks 159th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Woodland delivered a 0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 83rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 147th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.83, and he ranks 142nd by breaking par 21.30% of the time.
- Woodland has earned seven FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 145th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.