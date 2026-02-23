PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Tom Kim betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Tom Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Tom Kim finished tied for 62nd at 2-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Kim's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6268-68-70-76-2

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2024, he finished tied for 62nd after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT3471-70-67-71-525.167
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT3573-66-71-68-618.500
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT6571-70-76-71E3.700
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT3872-66-66-68-1615.500
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT6169-69-72-68-24.400
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT5675-72-72-66+1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1168-66-69-70-15--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore Championship7272-71-77-73+5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipW/D73+3--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2868-68-69-66-1323.955

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
    • Kim has an average of 0.140 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.080 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has an average of 0.144 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.300 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged -0.096 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee640.1660.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green97-0.098-0.080
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green560.1720.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting119-0.353-0.300
    Average Strokes Gained: Total93-0.113-0.096

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.166 (64th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards ranked 113th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a -0.098 mark that ranked 97th on TOUR. He ranked 88th with a 68.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.353 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 90th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95.
    • Kim has earned 67 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 74th, and he ranked 117th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

