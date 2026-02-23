Tom Kim betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Tom Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Tom Kim finished tied for 62nd at 2-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Kim's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T62
|68-68-70-76
|-2
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2024, he finished tied for 62nd after posting a score of 2-under.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T34
|71-70-67-71
|-5
|25.167
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T35
|73-66-71-68
|-6
|18.500
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T65
|71-70-76-71
|E
|3.700
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T38
|72-66-66-68
|-16
|15.500
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T61
|69-69-72-68
|-2
|4.400
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T56
|75-72-72-66
|+1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T11
|68-66-69-70
|-15
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|72
|72-71-77-73
|+5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|73
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|68-68-69-66
|-13
|23.955
Kim's recent performances
- Kim had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.140 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.080 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has an average of 0.144 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.300 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged -0.096 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|64
|0.166
|0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|97
|-0.098
|-0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|56
|0.172
|0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.353
|-0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|-0.113
|-0.096
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.166 (64th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards ranked 113th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a -0.098 mark that ranked 97th on TOUR. He ranked 88th with a 68.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.353 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 90th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95.
- Kim has earned 67 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 74th, and he ranked 117th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
