S.H. Kim betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
S.H. Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
S.H. Kim returns to PGA National - Champion Course for the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which runs Feb. 26-March 1. Kim finished tied for 67th at one-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024.
Kim's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T67
|64-74-75-72
|+1
|2023
|T63
|68-73-70-71
|+2
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2024, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of one-over.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T54
|70-71-68-72
|-3
|5.750
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|63
|68-72-72-74
|-2
|4.400
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T18
|63-66-74-66
|-19
|44.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T13
|63-68-72-68
|-9
|54.167
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T28
|67-73-72-67
|-1
|16.956
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|67-84
|+7
|--
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for thirteenth with a score of nine-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.337 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.558 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.416 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|41
|0.364
|0.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|142
|-0.734
|-0.558
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|44
|0.237
|0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|51
|0.369
|0.502
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|71
|0.237
|0.416
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.364 (41st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.7 yards ranked 53rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a -0.734 mark that ranked 142nd on TOUR. He ranked 114th with a 67.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a 0.369 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 59th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.56, and he ranked 84th by breaking par 23.96% of the time.
- Kim has earned 108 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 54th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.