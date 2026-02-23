PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

S.H. Kim betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

S.H. Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

S.H. Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    S.H. Kim returns to PGA National - Champion Course for the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which runs Feb. 26-March 1. Kim finished tied for 67th at one-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Kim's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6764-74-75-72+1
    2023T6368-73-70-71+2

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2024, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of one-over.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT5470-71-68-72-35.750
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance Open6368-72-72-74-24.400
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1863-66-74-66-1944.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1363-68-72-68-954.167
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT2867-73-72-67-116.956
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC67-84+7--

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for thirteenth with a score of nine-under.
    • Kim has an average of 0.337 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.558 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 0.416 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee410.3640.337
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green142-0.734-0.558
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green440.2370.135
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting510.3690.502
    Average Strokes Gained: Total710.2370.416

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.364 (41st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.7 yards ranked 53rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a -0.734 mark that ranked 142nd on TOUR. He ranked 114th with a 67.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim delivered a 0.369 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 59th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.56, and he ranked 84th by breaking par 23.96% of the time.
    • Kim has earned 108 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 54th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

