4H AGO

Points and payouts: See what each player earned at The Genesis Invitational

2 Min Read

Golfbet News

Jacob Bridgeman uses 72nd hole approach and par save to win The Genesis

    Jacob Bridgeman earns 700 FedExCup points, $4 million with The Genesis victory.

    Jacob Bridgeman captured his first PGA TOUR victory at The Genesis Invitational, earning $4 million and 700 FedExCup points with an 18-under total at The Riviera Country Club. The win marked Bridgeman's breakthrough moment on TOUR, as he held off a competitive field to claim the title.

    The final round at Riviera produced compelling drama as several players made significant moves up the leaderboard. Adam Scott delivered the low round of the day with an 8-under performance, jumping five positions from T9 to finish fourth and earn $1 million. Kurt Kitayama also made a notable charge, firing a 7-under final round to move up three spots from T5 into a T2 finish alongside Rory McIlroy, with both players earning $1.8 million. Scottie Scheffler moved up 10 positions to T12, ultimately ending his top-10 streak on TOUR.

    Scroll or swipe past the table below for more details of the outcome.

    PositionGolferScoreFedExCup pointsEarnings
    1Jacob Bridgeman266 / -18700.000$4,000,000.00
    T2Kurt Kitayama267 / -17375.000$1,800,000.00
    T2Rory McIlroy267 / -17375.000$1,800,000.00
    4Adam Scott268 / -16325.000$1,000,000.00
    5Aldrich Potgieter269 / -15300.000$840,000.00
    6Jake Knapp271 / -13275.000$760,000.00
    T7Xander Schauffele272 / -12176.000$603,200.00
    T7Collin Morikawa272 / -12176.000$603,200.00
    T7Cameron Young272 / -12176.000$603,200.00
    T7Ryan Fox272 / -12176.000$603,200.00
    T7Tommy Fleetwood272 / -12176.000$603,200.00
    T12Jordan Spieth273 / -11105.000$415,000.00
    T12Alex Noren273 / -11105.000$415,000.00
    T12Min Woo Lee273 / -11105.000$415,000.00
    T12Scottie Scheffler273 / -11105.000$415,000.00
    T16Samuel Stevens274 / -1068.750$319,000.00
    T16Akshay Bhatia274 / -1068.750$319,000.00
    T16Marco Penge274 / -1068.750$319,000.00
    T16Pierceson Coody274 / -1068.750$319,000.00
    T20Robert MacIntyre275 / -952.500$259,500.00
    T20Ludvig Åberg275 / -952.500$259,500.00
    T22Sahith Theegala276 / -847.000$224,500.00
    T22Harris English276 / -847.000$224,500.00
    T24Matt Fitzpatrick277 / -741.000$178,250.00
    T24Shane Lowry277 / -741.000$178,250.00
    T24Max Greyserman277 / -741.000$178,250.00
    T24Matt McCarty277 / -741.000$178,250.00
    T28Ryan Gerard278 / -631.833$136,500.00
    T28Rickie Fowler278 / -631.833$136,500.00
    T28Hideki Matsuyama278 / -631.833$136,500.00
    T28Tony Finau278 / -631.833$136,500.00
    T28Nick Taylor278 / -631.833$136,500.00
    T28Aaron Rai278 / -631.833$136,500.00
    T34Patrick Rodgers279 / -525.167$109,000.00
    T34Si Woo Kim279 / -525.167$109,000.00
    T34Tom Kim279 / -525.167$109,000.00
    T37Sami Valimaki280 / -421.563$92,250.00
    T37Patrick Cantlay280 / -421.563$92,250.00
    T37Max Homa280 / -421.563$92,250.00
    T37Corey Conners280 / -421.563$92,250.00
    T41Viktor Hovland281 / -318.750$78,000.00
    T41Ben Griffin281 / -318.750$78,000.00
    T41Wyndham Clark281 / -318.750$78,000.00
    44Jhonattan Vegas282 / -217.250$70,000.00
    T45Taylor Pendrith283 / -116.125$64,000.00
    T45Ryo Hisatsune283 / -116.125$64,000.00
    T47Denny McCarthy284 / E14.625$57,000.00
    T47Andrew Novak284 / E14.625$57,000.00
    49Matti Schmid286 / +213.500$54,000.00
    T50Sepp Straka289 / +512.750$51,500.00
    T50Brian Harman289 / +512.750$51,500.00

    Bridgeman's path to victory began with a strong opening round where he shared the lead at 5-under alongside McIlroy. He maintained his position atop the leaderboard through the second round with a 7-under performance, then took sole possession of first place after the third round with another 7-under effort. Despite posting a 1-over final round, his earlier strong play provided enough cushion to secure the victory.


    Highlights | Round 4 | The Genesis


    McIlroy demonstrated consistent play throughout the week, starting with a share of the first-round lead before posting rounds of 6-under, 2-under, and 4-under to finish T2 and earn $1.8 million alongside 375 FedExCup points. Scott's tournament was highlighted by two exceptional rounds of 8-under in the second and fourth rounds, which propelled him to fourth place and $1 million in earnings despite struggling in the third round with a 1-over performance.

    Scheffler overcame a difficult start with a 3-over opening round, gradually working his way back into contention with rounds of 3-under, 5-under and 6-under to finish T12 and earn $415,000. The tournament also featured a hole-in-one by Max Greyserman on the 14th hole during the final round, achieved from 180 yards on the par 3. Several other notable players recorded strong finishes, including Tommy Fleetwood and Xander Schauffele, who both secured T7 finishes worth $603,200 each.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

