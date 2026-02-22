Points and payouts: See what each player earned at The Genesis Invitational
Jacob Bridgeman uses 72nd hole approach and par save to win The Genesis
Jacob Bridgeman earns 700 FedExCup points, $4 million with The Genesis victory.
Jacob Bridgeman captured his first PGA TOUR victory at The Genesis Invitational, earning $4 million and 700 FedExCup points with an 18-under total at The Riviera Country Club. The win marked Bridgeman's breakthrough moment on TOUR, as he held off a competitive field to claim the title.
The final round at Riviera produced compelling drama as several players made significant moves up the leaderboard. Adam Scott delivered the low round of the day with an 8-under performance, jumping five positions from T9 to finish fourth and earn $1 million. Kurt Kitayama also made a notable charge, firing a 7-under final round to move up three spots from T5 into a T2 finish alongside Rory McIlroy, with both players earning $1.8 million. Scottie Scheffler moved up 10 positions to T12, ultimately ending his top-10 streak on TOUR.
|Position
|Golfer
|Score
|FedExCup points
|Earnings
|1
|Jacob Bridgeman
|266 / -18
|700.000
|$4,000,000.00
|T2
|Kurt Kitayama
|267 / -17
|375.000
|$1,800,000.00
|T2
|Rory McIlroy
|267 / -17
|375.000
|$1,800,000.00
|4
|Adam Scott
|268 / -16
|325.000
|$1,000,000.00
|5
|Aldrich Potgieter
|269 / -15
|300.000
|$840,000.00
|6
|Jake Knapp
|271 / -13
|275.000
|$760,000.00
|T7
|Xander Schauffele
|272 / -12
|176.000
|$603,200.00
|T7
|Collin Morikawa
|272 / -12
|176.000
|$603,200.00
|T7
|Cameron Young
|272 / -12
|176.000
|$603,200.00
|T7
|Ryan Fox
|272 / -12
|176.000
|$603,200.00
|T7
|Tommy Fleetwood
|272 / -12
|176.000
|$603,200.00
|T12
|Jordan Spieth
|273 / -11
|105.000
|$415,000.00
|T12
|Alex Noren
|273 / -11
|105.000
|$415,000.00
|T12
|Min Woo Lee
|273 / -11
|105.000
|$415,000.00
|T12
|Scottie Scheffler
|273 / -11
|105.000
|$415,000.00
|T16
|Samuel Stevens
|274 / -10
|68.750
|$319,000.00
|T16
|Akshay Bhatia
|274 / -10
|68.750
|$319,000.00
|T16
|Marco Penge
|274 / -10
|68.750
|$319,000.00
|T16
|Pierceson Coody
|274 / -10
|68.750
|$319,000.00
|T20
|Robert MacIntyre
|275 / -9
|52.500
|$259,500.00
|T20
|Ludvig Åberg
|275 / -9
|52.500
|$259,500.00
|T22
|Sahith Theegala
|276 / -8
|47.000
|$224,500.00
|T22
|Harris English
|276 / -8
|47.000
|$224,500.00
|T24
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|277 / -7
|41.000
|$178,250.00
|T24
|Shane Lowry
|277 / -7
|41.000
|$178,250.00
|T24
|Max Greyserman
|277 / -7
|41.000
|$178,250.00
|T24
|Matt McCarty
|277 / -7
|41.000
|$178,250.00
|T28
|Ryan Gerard
|278 / -6
|31.833
|$136,500.00
|T28
|Rickie Fowler
|278 / -6
|31.833
|$136,500.00
|T28
|Hideki Matsuyama
|278 / -6
|31.833
|$136,500.00
|T28
|Tony Finau
|278 / -6
|31.833
|$136,500.00
|T28
|Nick Taylor
|278 / -6
|31.833
|$136,500.00
|T28
|Aaron Rai
|278 / -6
|31.833
|$136,500.00
|T34
|Patrick Rodgers
|279 / -5
|25.167
|$109,000.00
|T34
|Si Woo Kim
|279 / -5
|25.167
|$109,000.00
|T34
|Tom Kim
|279 / -5
|25.167
|$109,000.00
|T37
|Sami Valimaki
|280 / -4
|21.563
|$92,250.00
|T37
|Patrick Cantlay
|280 / -4
|21.563
|$92,250.00
|T37
|Max Homa
|280 / -4
|21.563
|$92,250.00
|T37
|Corey Conners
|280 / -4
|21.563
|$92,250.00
|T41
|Viktor Hovland
|281 / -3
|18.750
|$78,000.00
|T41
|Ben Griffin
|281 / -3
|18.750
|$78,000.00
|T41
|Wyndham Clark
|281 / -3
|18.750
|$78,000.00
|44
|Jhonattan Vegas
|282 / -2
|17.250
|$70,000.00
|T45
|Taylor Pendrith
|283 / -1
|16.125
|$64,000.00
|T45
|Ryo Hisatsune
|283 / -1
|16.125
|$64,000.00
|T47
|Denny McCarthy
|284 / E
|14.625
|$57,000.00
|T47
|Andrew Novak
|284 / E
|14.625
|$57,000.00
|49
|Matti Schmid
|286 / +2
|13.500
|$54,000.00
|T50
|Sepp Straka
|289 / +5
|12.750
|$51,500.00
|T50
|Brian Harman
|289 / +5
|12.750
|$51,500.00
Bridgeman's path to victory began with a strong opening round where he shared the lead at 5-under alongside McIlroy. He maintained his position atop the leaderboard through the second round with a 7-under performance, then took sole possession of first place after the third round with another 7-under effort. Despite posting a 1-over final round, his earlier strong play provided enough cushion to secure the victory.
Highlights | Round 4 | The Genesis
McIlroy demonstrated consistent play throughout the week, starting with a share of the first-round lead before posting rounds of 6-under, 2-under, and 4-under to finish T2 and earn $1.8 million alongside 375 FedExCup points. Scott's tournament was highlighted by two exceptional rounds of 8-under in the second and fourth rounds, which propelled him to fourth place and $1 million in earnings despite struggling in the third round with a 1-over performance.
Scheffler overcame a difficult start with a 3-over opening round, gradually working his way back into contention with rounds of 3-under, 5-under and 6-under to finish T12 and earn $415,000. The tournament also featured a hole-in-one by Max Greyserman on the 14th hole during the final round, achieved from 180 yards on the par 3. Several other notable players recorded strong finishes, including Tommy Fleetwood and Xander Schauffele, who both secured T7 finishes worth $603,200 each.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.