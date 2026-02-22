Points and payouts: See what each player earned at The Genesis Invitational

McIlroy demonstrated consistent play throughout the week, starting with a share of the first-round lead before posting rounds of 6-under, 2-under, and 4-under to finish T2 and earn $1.8 million alongside 375 FedExCup points. Scott's tournament was highlighted by two exceptional rounds of 8-under in the second and fourth rounds, which propelled him to fourth place and $1 million in earnings despite struggling in the third round with a 1-over performance.