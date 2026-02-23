PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Hank Lebioda betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hank Lebioda of the United States looks on prior to his shot on the eighth tee during the first round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation 2025 at Vanderbilt Legends Club on September 11, 2025 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Hank Lebioda of the United States looks on prior to his shot on the eighth tee during the first round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation 2025 at Vanderbilt Legends Club on September 11, 2025 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Hank Lebioda has missed the cut in each of his last three appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 looking to make his first weekend at this tournament since at least 2021.

    Latest odds for Lebioda at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Lebioda's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC76-66+2
    2022MC71-74+5
    2021MC75-74+9

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In Lebioda's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Lebioda's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6870-71-71-73+13.200
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC77-71+4--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC68-70-69-9--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-71+2--
    Oct. 12, 2025Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & FinanceT670-72-70-68-8105.000
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions ChampionshipMC68-70-4--
    Sep. 21, 2025Nationwide Children's Hospital ChampionshipT4373-68-71-71-111.220
    Sep. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationMC69-71E--
    Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronMC66-71-5--
    Aug. 10, 2025Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by WoodhouseT1467-68-67-71-1154.000

    Lebioda's recent performances

    • Lebioda has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 8-under.
    • Lebioda has an average of -0.051 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.424 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lebioda has averaged -0.786 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lebioda's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee95-0.094-0.051
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green111-0.185-0.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green141-0.400-0.214
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting148-0.795-0.424
    Average Strokes Gained: Total138-1.475-0.786

    Lebioda's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lebioda has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.094 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.3 yards ranks 142nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lebioda sports a -0.185 mark that ranks 111th on TOUR. He ranks 15th with a 74.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lebioda has delivered a -0.795 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 171st with a Putts Per Round average of 31.18, and he ranks 172nd by breaking par 14.14% of the time.
    • Lebioda has earned 3 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 154th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lebioda as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

