Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
ThorbjÃ¸rn Olesen of Denmark plays his shot from the 18th tee prior to the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 27, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Thorbjørn Olesen has missed the cut in both of his last two appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course from Feb. 26-March 1 looking to make his first cut at this tournament in recent years.
Olesen's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|2024
|MC
|71-72
|+1
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Olesen's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Olesen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-70
|-5
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T29
|69-70-69-74
|-2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T14
|66-68-67-66
|-21
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T3
|65-70-65-68
|-16
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T14
|68-70-67-69
|-14
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T62
|68-67-72-72
|-1
|4.200
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T14
|62-66-67-73
|-16
|52.000
Olesen's recent performances
- Olesen has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
- Olesen has an average of -0.007 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.078 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Olesen has averaged -0.194 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.283
|-0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.647
|0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.601
|0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.081
|-0.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.116
|-0.194
Olesen's advanced stats and rankings
- Olesen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.283 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.1 yards provides solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Olesen has delivered a 0.647 mark. He has hit 75.00% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Olesen has struggled with a -1.081 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 31.75 putts per round and has broken par 18.06% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
