5H AGO

Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ThorbjÃ¸rn Olesen of Denmark plays his shot from the 18th tee prior to the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 27, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

ThorbjÃ¸rn Olesen of Denmark plays his shot from the 18th tee prior to the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 27, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Thorbjørn Olesen has missed the cut in both of his last two appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course from Feb. 26-March 1 looking to make his first cut at this tournament in recent years.

    Latest odds for Olesen at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Olesen's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC70-69-3
    2024MC71-72+1

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In Olesen's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Olesen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC72-70E--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-71-1--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-70-5--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2969-70-69-74-2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1466-68-67-66-21--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT365-70-65-68-16--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1468-70-67-69-14--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6268-67-72-72-14.200
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1462-66-67-73-1652.000

    Olesen's recent performances

    • Olesen has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
    • Olesen has an average of -0.007 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.078 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Olesen has averaged -0.194 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.283-0.007
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.6470.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.6010.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.081-0.323
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.116-0.194

    Olesen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Olesen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.283 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.1 yards provides solid length off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Olesen has delivered a 0.647 mark. He has hit 75.00% of greens in regulation.
    • On the greens, Olesen has struggled with a -1.081 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 31.75 putts per round and has broken par 18.06% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

