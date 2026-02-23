PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Max Homa betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max Homa of the United States prepares to play his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Max Homa has not competed in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in the last five years. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 for this $9.6 million purse event.

    Latest odds for Homa at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • This is Homa's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Homa's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT3770-66-73-71-421.563
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6669-68-75-72E3.700
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-70+1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2766-69-68-68-1725.273
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT970-66-66-67-15--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4073-67-73-67-4--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1867-72-64-72-13--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1971-69-73-66-9--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC66-75+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT3966-68-69-69-1215.000

    Homa's recent performances

    • Homa has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 15-under.
    • Homa has an average of 0.092 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.180 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Homa has averaged 0.446 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Homa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee800.0140.092
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green740.1240.180
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green132-0.299-0.141
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting800.0560.315
    Average Strokes Gained: Total91-0.1050.446

    Homa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Homa has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.014 (80th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.0 yards ranks 51st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Homa sports a 0.124 mark that ranks 74th on TOUR. He ranks 101st with a 68.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Homa has delivered a 0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.36, and he ranks 117th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Homa has earned 51 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 93rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

