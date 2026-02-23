Max Homa betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Max Homa of the United States prepares to play his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Max Homa has not competed in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in the last five years. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 for this $9.6 million purse event.
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- This is Homa's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Homa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T37
|70-66-73-71
|-4
|21.563
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T66
|69-68-75-72
|E
|3.700
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|66-69-68-68
|-17
|25.273
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T9
|70-66-66-67
|-15
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T40
|73-67-73-67
|-4
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T18
|67-72-64-72
|-13
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T19
|71-69-73-66
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-75
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T39
|66-68-69-69
|-12
|15.000
Homa's recent performances
- Homa has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 15-under.
- Homa has an average of 0.092 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.180 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Homa has averaged 0.446 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Homa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|80
|0.014
|0.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|74
|0.124
|0.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|132
|-0.299
|-0.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|80
|0.056
|0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|-0.105
|0.446
Homa's advanced stats and rankings
- Homa has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.014 (80th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.0 yards ranks 51st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Homa sports a 0.124 mark that ranks 74th on TOUR. He ranks 101st with a 68.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Homa has delivered a 0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.36, and he ranks 117th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Homa has earned 51 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 93rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
