1H AGO

William Mouw betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

William Mouw of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    William Mouw missed the cut at even par the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Mouw at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Mouw's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC73-69E

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In Mouw's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Mouw's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC76-77+11--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-68-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-70-74-6--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT7170-69-70-72+12.850
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT2169-65-64-68-16--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4067-70-70-66-15--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1868-69-75-63-9--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3868-65-71-71-515.500
    July 27, 20253M OpenT766-66-66-67-1985.000

    Mouw's recent performances

    • Mouw has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 19-under.
    • Mouw has an average of -0.397 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Mouw has averaged -1.171 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee148-0.570-0.397
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green115-0.2260.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green172-1.199-0.498
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting131-0.515-0.306
    Average Strokes Gained: Total163-2.510-1.171

    Mouw's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mouw posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.570 (148th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards ranked 67th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mouw sported a -0.226 mark that ranked 115th on TOUR. He ranked 138th with a 65.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Mouw delivered a -0.515 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.73, and he ranked 169th by breaking par 17.17% of the time.
    • Mouw has accumulated 3 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 156th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

