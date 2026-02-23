Kevin Roy betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Kevin Roy of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Kevin Roy missed the cut at 3-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Roy's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|2023
|T29
|72-68-66-71
|-3
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Roy's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Roy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T13
|67-69-69-68
|-11
|57.333
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|72-68-67
|-9
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T13
|62-69-69-71
|-9
|54.167
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-64
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|71-66-71-75
|-1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|60
|73-67-71-70
|-3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T40
|68-69-73-70
|-4
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T18
|69-71-67-68
|-13
|--
Roy's recent performances
- Roy has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
- Roy has an average of -0.035 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.287 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Roy has averaged 0.952 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Roy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|87
|-0.038
|-0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.473
|-0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|13
|0.525
|0.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|12
|1.052
|0.945
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|27
|1.065
|0.952
Roy's advanced stats and rankings
- Roy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.038 (87th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.1 yards ranked 60th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy sported a -0.473 mark that ranked 128th on TOUR. He ranked 153rd with a 63.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Roy delivered a 1.052 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 12th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.62, and he ranked 62nd by breaking par 25.21% of the time.
- Roy has earned 112 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 53rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
