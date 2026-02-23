PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Kevin Roy betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Roy of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Kevin Roy missed the cut at 3-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Roy at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Roy's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC70-69-3
    2023T2972-68-66-71-3

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In Roy's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Roy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1367-69-69-68-1157.333
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-74+1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC72-68-67-9--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1362-69-69-71-954.167
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC72-64-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3471-66-71-75-1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah Championship6073-67-71-70-3--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4068-69-73-70-4--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1869-71-67-68-13--

    Roy's recent performances

    • Roy has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
    • Roy has an average of -0.035 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.287 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Roy has averaged 0.952 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Roy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee87-0.038-0.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green128-0.473-0.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green130.5250.329
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting121.0520.945
    Average Strokes Gained: Total271.0650.952

    Roy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Roy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.038 (87th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.1 yards ranked 60th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy sported a -0.473 mark that ranked 128th on TOUR. He ranked 153rd with a 63.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Roy delivered a 1.052 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 12th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.62, and he ranked 62nd by breaking par 25.21% of the time.
    • Roy has earned 112 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 53rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

