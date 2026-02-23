Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Sudarshan Yellamaraju of Canada plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of The American Express 2026 at Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 24, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Sudarshan Yellamaraju has not competed in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in the last five years. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 for this $9.6 million event.
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- This is Yellamaraju's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Yellamaraju's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T54
|74-64-70-73
|-3
|5.750
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T56
|74-67-71-72
|-4
|5.600
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|70-68-68
|-10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T13
|67-67-72-65
|-9
|54.167
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
Yellamaraju's recent performances
- Yellamaraju has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
- Yellamaraju has an average of 0.120 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.154 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.302 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Yellamaraju has averaged 0.053 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yellamaraju's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.205
|0.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.313
|0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|143
|-0.405
|-0.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|52
|0.354
|0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|59
|0.467
|0.053
Yellamaraju's advanced stats and rankings
- Yellamaraju has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.205 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.6 yards ranks 10th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yellamaraju sports a 0.313 mark that ranks 46th on TOUR. He ranks 95th with a 68.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yellamaraju has delivered a 0.354 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 52nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranks 51st by breaking par 25.56% of the time.
- Yellamaraju has earned 66 FedExCup Regular Season points this season (78th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Yellamaraju as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.