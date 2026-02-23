Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Yellamaraju has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.

Yellamaraju has an average of 0.120 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.154 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.302 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.