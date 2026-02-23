Haotong Li betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Haotong Li of China prepares to play a shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on February 01, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Haotong Li has not competed in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in the last five years. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 for the 2026 tournament with a $9.6 million purse at stake.
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- This is Li's first time competing in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in the past five years.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Li's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T11
|69-68-69-70
|-12
|58.714
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T8
|68-67-64-68
|-21
|75.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T55
|66-73-69-69
|-3
|5.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T4
|67-67-69-70
|-11
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
Li's recent performances
- Li has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
- Li has an average of 0.508 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Li has averaged 0.786 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Li's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.733
|0.508
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|24
|0.619
|0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|37
|0.279
|0.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|129
|-0.490
|-0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|1.142
|0.786
Li's advanced stats and rankings
- Li has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.733 (seventh) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.8 yards ranks 62nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Li sports a 0.619 mark that ranks 24th on TOUR. He ranks 17th with a 74.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Li has delivered a -0.490 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.79, and he ranks 78th by breaking par 24.21% of the time.
- Li has earned 139 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 48th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Li as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.