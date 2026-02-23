Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Matthieu Pavon of France follows his shot on the sixth tee during the final round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 25, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Matthieu Pavon finished tied for 42nd at 8-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Pavon's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T42
|66-64-71-75
|-8
|2024
|T28
|67-68-70-70
|-9
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Pavon's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 8-under.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Pavon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T38
|67-74-70-70
|-7
|16.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|64-70-68-69
|-17
|25.273
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T55
|68-69-73-67
|-3
|5.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T67
|70-65-71-68
|-8
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|71-64-70-67
|-16
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T72
|66-69-74-73
|+2
|2.750
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T44
|69-68-66-70
|-11
|9.556
Pavon's recent performances
- Pavon's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at The American Express, where he finished tied for 27th with a score of 17-under.
- Pavon has an average of -0.095 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.729 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Pavon has an average of 0.048 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.325 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pavon has averaged -0.451 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|114
|-0.258
|-0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|141
|-0.714
|-0.729
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|74
|0.078
|0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|26
|0.656
|0.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|-0.239
|-0.451
Pavon's advanced stats and rankings
- Pavon posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.258 (114th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.0 yards ranked 57th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pavon sported a -0.714 mark that ranked 141st on TOUR. He ranked 143rd with a 65.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pavon delivered a 0.656 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 26th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.93, and he ranked 64th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
- Pavon has earned 47 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 95th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
