PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matthieu Pavon of France follows his shot on the sixth tee during the final round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 25, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Matthieu Pavon of France follows his shot on the sixth tee during the final round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 25, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Matthieu Pavon finished tied for 42nd at 8-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Pavon at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Pavon's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4266-64-71-75-8
    2024T2867-68-70-70-9

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In Pavon's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Pavon's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-72+3--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3867-74-70-70-716.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2764-70-68-69-1725.273
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5568-69-73-67-35.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT6770-65-71-68-8--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC75-71+4--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3171-64-70-67-16--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT7266-69-74-73+22.750
    July 27, 20253M OpenT4469-68-66-70-119.556

    Pavon's recent performances

    • Pavon's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at The American Express, where he finished tied for 27th with a score of 17-under.
    • Pavon has an average of -0.095 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.729 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Pavon has an average of 0.048 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.325 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Pavon has averaged -0.451 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee114-0.258-0.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green141-0.714-0.729
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green740.0780.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting260.6560.325
    Average Strokes Gained: Total99-0.239-0.451

    Pavon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pavon posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.258 (114th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.0 yards ranked 57th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pavon sported a -0.714 mark that ranked 141st on TOUR. He ranked 143rd with a 65.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pavon delivered a 0.656 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 26th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.93, and he ranked 64th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
    • Pavon has earned 47 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 95th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 23, 2026

    Billy Horschel betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 23, 2026

    S.H. Kim betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 23, 2026

    Blades Brown betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    Betting Profile
    Official

    The Genesis Invitational

    1

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    +1

    -18

    1

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    +1

    T2

    Kurt Kitayama
    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    -17

    T2

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    -17

    T2

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -8

    -16

    4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -8

    5

    Aldrich Potgieter
    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    5

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    -13

    6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW