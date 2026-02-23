Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Pavon's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at The American Express, where he finished tied for 27th with a score of 17-under.

Pavon has an average of -0.095 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.729 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Pavon has an average of 0.048 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.325 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.