4H AGO

Michael Brennan betting profile: Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Brennan of the United States reacts to his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Michael Brennan has not competed in this tournament over the past five years and will tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 for the 2026 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches. This marks his first appearance at the event in recent memory.

    Latest odds for Brennan at the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.

    At the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches

    • This is Brennan's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Brennan's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4870-69-67-74-48.250
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenDQ70-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT5671-66-68-69-145.200
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-69+4--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5170-64-68-69-11--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1871-69-68-72-4--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5969-68-70-70-11--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah Championship167-65-64-66-22--

    Brennan's recent performances

    • Brennan has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
    • Brennan has an average of 0.350 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.523 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Brennan has averaged -0.316 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Brennan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170.6180.350
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green620.2230.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green149-0.478-0.275
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting156-0.916-0.523
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111-0.553-0.316

    Brennan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Brennan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.618 (17th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 329.5 yards ranked second on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brennan sported a 0.223 mark that ranked 62nd on TOUR. He ranked 102nd with a 68.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Brennan delivered a -0.916 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 156th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.64, and he ranked 60th by breaking par 25.25% of the time.
    • Brennan has earned 13 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 123rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Brennan as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.

