Ben Griffin betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Ben Griffin of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the first hole during the first round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 19, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Ben Griffin finished tied for fourth at 16-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 looking to improve upon that strong showing in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Griffin's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T4
|68-65-66-69
|-16
|2024
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|2023
|T21
|69-71-66-69
|-5
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 16-under.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Griffin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T41
|73-68-71-69
|-3
|18.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|70-68-65-74
|-11
|19.969
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T28
|71-67-69-70
|-7
|26.500
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T24
|63-68-69-70
|-18
|35.500
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T19
|63-71-71-67
|-8
|43.000
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|1
|65-65-66-63
|-29
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|2
|64-66-70-70
|-18
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T10
|66-67-68-67
|-12
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T12
|67-72-69-69
|-3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T9
|66-69-66-70
|-9
|--
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- Griffin has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished first with a score of 29-under.
- Griffin has an average of -0.128 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.103 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has averaged 0.413 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|-0.140
|-0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|-0.119
|-0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|12
|0.529
|0.475
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|67
|0.189
|0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|60
|0.459
|0.413
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.140 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.4 yards ranks 119th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sports a -0.119 mark that ranks 101st on TOUR. He ranks 55th with a 71.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Griffin's short game has been a strength, as he ranks 12th with a 0.529 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average.
- On the greens, Griffin has delivered a 0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 67th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 59th by breaking par 25.28% of the time.
- Griffin has earned 144 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 47th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
