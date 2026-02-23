PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Ben Griffin betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Griffin of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the first hole during the first round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 19, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Ben Griffin of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the first hole during the first round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 19, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Ben Griffin finished tied for fourth at 16-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 looking to improve upon that strong showing in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Griffin's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T468-65-66-69-16
    2024MC71-72+1
    2023T2169-71-66-69-5

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In Griffin's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 16-under.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Griffin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT4173-68-71-69-318.750
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3770-68-65-74-1119.969
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2871-67-69-70-726.500
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2463-68-69-70-1835.500
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1963-71-71-67-843.000
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology Championship165-65-66-63-29--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore Championship264-66-70-70-18--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1066-67-68-67-12--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1267-72-69-69-3--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT966-69-66-70-9--

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • Griffin has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished first with a score of 29-under.
    • Griffin has an average of -0.128 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.103 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin has averaged 0.413 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee101-0.140-0.128
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green101-0.119-0.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green120.5290.475
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting670.1890.170
    Average Strokes Gained: Total600.4590.413

    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.140 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.4 yards ranks 119th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sports a -0.119 mark that ranks 101st on TOUR. He ranks 55th with a 71.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Griffin's short game has been a strength, as he ranks 12th with a 0.529 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average.
    • On the greens, Griffin has delivered a 0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 67th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 59th by breaking par 25.28% of the time.
    • Griffin has earned 144 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 47th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 23, 2026

    Ryan Gerard betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 23, 2026

    Matti Schmid betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 23, 2026

    Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    Betting Profile
    Official

    The Genesis Invitational

    1

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    +1

    -18

    1

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    +1

    T2

    Kurt Kitayama
    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    -17

    T2

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    -17

    T2

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -8

    -16

    4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -8

    5

    Aldrich Potgieter
    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    5

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    -13

    6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW