2H AGO

Adrien Saddier betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adrien Saddier of France watches a shot from a bunker on the first hole during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Adrien Saddier has not competed in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in the last five years. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2026 tournament.

    Latest odds for Saddier at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • This is Saddier's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Saddier's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6068-71-74-69-24.7
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-73E--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT7068-69-66-75-102.95
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-74+2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT5272-71-72-69E--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC74-71+5--

    Saddier's recent performances

    • Saddier's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 52nd with a score of even par.
    • Saddier has an average of -0.095 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.139 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Saddier has an average of -0.031 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Saddier has averaged -0.202 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Saddier's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee103-0.164-0.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.255-0.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green95-0.053-0.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting740.1120.063
    Average Strokes Gained: Total102-0.360-0.202

    Saddier's advanced stats and rankings

    • Saddier has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.164 (103rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.6 yards ranks 110th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Saddier has a -0.255 mark that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks 103rd with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Saddier has delivered a 0.112 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 113th by breaking par 22.69% of the time.
    • Saddier has earned eight FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 139th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Saddier as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

