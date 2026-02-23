PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Billy Horschel betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Billy Horschel of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 22, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Billy Horschel finished tied for 25th at 11-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 looking to improve upon his 2025 performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Horschel at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Horschel's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2566-70-67-70-11
    2024T966-71-69-66-12
    2023T4265-73-68-72-2
    2022T1668-74-68-70E

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In Horschel's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Horschel's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for ninth at 12-under.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Horschel's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4869-72-69-69-913.313
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC75-70+3--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-75+5--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2764-69-72-66-1725.273
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in Hawaii7469-70-74-71+42.600
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1172-66-66-66-14--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT5477-66-72-69E--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT2771-66-69-70-834.300
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC77-72+5--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT469-71-69-67-8115.000

    Horschel's recent performances

    • Horschel has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
    • Horschel has an average of -0.369 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.066 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Horschel has averaged -0.655 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee139-0.451-0.369
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green95-0.086-0.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green460.2280.183
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130-0.497-0.404
    Average Strokes Gained: Total124-0.806-0.655

    Horschel's advanced stats and rankings

    • Horschel posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.451 (139th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.7 yards ranked 127th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Horschel sported a -0.086 mark that ranked 95th on TOUR. He ranked 68th with a 70.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Horschel delivered a -0.497 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 130th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.63, and he ranked 138th by breaking par 21.53% of the time.
    • Horschel currently has 41 FedExCup Regular Season points (101st) and posted a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.32% (124th).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

