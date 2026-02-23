Billy Horschel betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Billy Horschel of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 22, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Billy Horschel finished tied for 25th at 11-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 looking to improve upon his 2025 performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Horschel's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T25
|66-70-67-70
|-11
|2024
|T9
|66-71-69-66
|-12
|2023
|T42
|65-73-68-72
|-2
|2022
|T16
|68-74-68-70
|E
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Horschel's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Horschel's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for ninth at 12-under.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Horschel's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T48
|69-72-69-69
|-9
|13.313
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|64-69-72-66
|-17
|25.273
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|69-70-74-71
|+4
|2.600
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T11
|72-66-66-66
|-14
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T54
|77-66-72-69
|E
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T27
|71-66-69-70
|-8
|34.300
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T4
|69-71-69-67
|-8
|115.000
Horschel's recent performances
- Horschel has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
- Horschel has an average of -0.369 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.066 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Horschel has averaged -0.655 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|139
|-0.451
|-0.369
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|95
|-0.086
|-0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|46
|0.228
|0.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|130
|-0.497
|-0.404
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|124
|-0.806
|-0.655
Horschel's advanced stats and rankings
- Horschel posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.451 (139th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.7 yards ranked 127th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Horschel sported a -0.086 mark that ranked 95th on TOUR. He ranked 68th with a 70.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Horschel delivered a -0.497 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 130th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.63, and he ranked 138th by breaking par 21.53% of the time.
- Horschel currently has 41 FedExCup Regular Season points (101st) and posted a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.32% (124th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
