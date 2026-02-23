Daniel Berger betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Daniel Berger of the United States reacts to his shot on the second hole during the first round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 19, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Daniel Berger finished tied for 25th at 11-under at his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 looking to improve upon that performance in the 2026 tournament.
Berger's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T25
|63-68-70-72
|-11
|2024
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|2022
|4
|65-65-69-74
|-7
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Berger's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Berger's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished fourth at 7-under.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Berger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T75
|73-74-75-68
|+2
|4.375
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T16
|67-71-71-65
|-10
|52.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T56
|68-66-70-70
|-14
|5.200
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T6
|66-70-69-64
|-11
|86.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|66-69-71-65
|-11
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|W/D
|71-69-72
|+2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T68
|68-75-72-75
|+10
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T30
|72-70-70-68
|-4
|34.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T55
|68-71-72-69
|E
|5.600
Berger's recent performances
- Berger has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
- Berger has an average of 0.208 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.409 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.011 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Berger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|53
|0.237
|0.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.455
|0.409
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|134
|-0.315
|-0.281
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|120
|-0.365
|-0.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|0.013
|0.011
Berger's advanced stats and rankings
- Berger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.237 (53rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.2 yards ranked 85th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Berger sported a 0.455 mark that ranked 37th on TOUR. He ranked 12th with a 75.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Berger delivered a -0.365 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 120th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 155th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.17, and he ranked 108th by breaking par 22.84% of the time.
- Berger ranks 45th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 148 points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
