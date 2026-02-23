PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Daniel Berger betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Daniel Berger of the United States reacts to his shot on the second hole during the first round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 19, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)



    Daniel Berger finished tied for 25th at 11-under at his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 looking to improve upon that performance in the 2026 tournament.

    Latest odds for Berger at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Berger's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2563-68-70-72-11
    2024MC68-75+1
    2022465-65-69-74-7

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In Berger's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Berger's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished fourth at 7-under.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Berger's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC72-72+2--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7573-74-75-68+24.375
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1667-71-71-65-1052.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT5668-66-70-70-145.200
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT666-70-69-64-1186.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5166-69-71-65-11--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipW/D71-69-72+2--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6868-75-72-75+10--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3072-70-70-68-434.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5568-71-72-69E5.600

    Berger's recent performances

    • Berger has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
    • Berger has an average of 0.208 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.409 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.011 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Berger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee530.2370.208
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green370.4550.409
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green134-0.315-0.281
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120-0.365-0.325
    Average Strokes Gained: Total820.0130.011

    Berger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Berger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.237 (53rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.2 yards ranked 85th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Berger sported a 0.455 mark that ranked 37th on TOUR. He ranked 12th with a 75.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Berger delivered a -0.365 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 120th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 155th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.17, and he ranked 108th by breaking par 22.84% of the time.
    • Berger ranks 45th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 148 points this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

