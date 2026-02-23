Nico Echavarria betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Nico Echavarria returns to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, set to tee off at PGA National - Champion Course from Feb. 26-March 1, 2026. Echavarria looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Echavarria's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|2024
|T21
|67-69-69-69
|-10
|2023
|MC
|73-77
|+10
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Echavarria's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Echavarria's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 21st at 10-under.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Echavarria's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T8
|69-69-65-67
|-18
|147.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-63-81
|-5
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T4
|66-65-67-65
|-19
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T46
|69-69-76-71
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T14
|69-68-67-63
|-21
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|9
|70-65-69-67
|-13
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
Echavarria's recent performances
- Echavarria has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- Echavarria has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 19-under.
- Echavarria has an average of -0.099 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.651 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Echavarria has averaged -1.288 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|-0.115
|-0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.224
|-0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|145
|-0.414
|-0.351
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.769
|-0.651
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|141
|-1.522
|-1.288
Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings
- Echavarria posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.115 (99th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.4 yards ranks 153rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Echavarria sports a -0.224 mark that ranks 114th on TOUR. He ranks 67th with a 70.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Echavarria delivers a -0.769 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.38, and he ranks 114th by breaking par 22.65% of the time.
- Echavarria has earned 148 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 46th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
