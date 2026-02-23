PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Steven Fisk betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Steven Fisk of the United States chips on the first green during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Steven Fisk of the United States chips on the first green during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Steven Fisk missed the cut at 4-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Fisk at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Fisk's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC68-70-4

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In Fisk's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Fisk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6070-70-74-69-57.875
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-68-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC68-72-68-8--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-70E--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC69-67-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2969-73-72-68-2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5366-70-70-69-13--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC75-69+2--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms Championship170-65-65-64-24--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3070-72-71-68-7--

    Fisk's recent performances

    • Fisk has one victory over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished first with a score of 24-under.
    • Fisk has an average of -0.618 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.464 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Fisk has averaged -0.781 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee161-0.961-0.618
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green123-0.349-0.464
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green660.1150.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting770.0780.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Total129-1.118-0.781

    Fisk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fisk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.961 (161st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.2 yards ranked 98th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fisk sported a -0.349 mark that ranked 123rd on TOUR. He ranked 81st with a 69.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fisk delivered a 0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 77th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranked 90th by breaking par 23.74% of the time.
    • Fisk has earned 8 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 137th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

