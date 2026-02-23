Joel Dahmen betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Joel Dahmen of the United States plays a shot on the tenth hole during the second round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 06, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Joel Dahmen finished tied for 32nd at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 looking to improve upon his previous performance in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Dahmen's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T32
|68-66-68-72
|-10
|2024
|MC
|71-73
|+2
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Dahmen's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 10-under.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Dahmen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T7
|70-63-68-73
|-14
|85.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T38
|69-66-67-70
|-16
|15.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T40
|68-67-72-66
|-15
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T69
|71-72-73-74
|+6
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T15
|61-67-73-68
|-11
|52.000
Dahmen's recent performances
- Dahmen has finished in the top-10 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 14-under.
- Dahmen has an average of 0.287 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.161 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.111 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dahmen has averaged 0.231 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|14
|0.662
|0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|124
|-0.377
|-0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|31
|0.333
|0.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|91
|-0.036
|-0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|55
|0.581
|0.231
Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings
- Dahmen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.662 (14th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.1 yards ranked 105th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dahmen sported a -0.377 mark that ranked 124th on TOUR. He ranked 38th with a 72.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dahmen delivered a -0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 91st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranked 51st by breaking par 25.56% of the time.
- Dahmen has earned 101 FedExCup Regular Season points and ranked 56th in that category this season, while his Bogey Avoidance percentage of 11.11% ranked 26th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
