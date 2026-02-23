Joel Dahmen betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Dahmen has finished in the top-10 once over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 14-under.

Dahmen has an average of 0.287 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.161 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.111 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.