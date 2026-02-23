PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Joel Dahmen betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joel Dahmen of the United States plays a shot on the tenth hole during the second round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 06, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Joel Dahmen finished tied for 32nd at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 looking to improve upon his previous performance in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Dahmen at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Dahmen's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3268-66-68-72-10
    2024MC71-73+2

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In Dahmen's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Dahmen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT770-63-68-73-1485.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT3869-66-67-70-1615.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC69-68-5--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4068-67-72-66-15--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-69E--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT6971-72-73-74+6--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC69-78+3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1561-67-73-68-1152.000

    Dahmen's recent performances

    • Dahmen has finished in the top-10 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 14-under.
    • Dahmen has an average of 0.287 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.161 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.111 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dahmen has averaged 0.231 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140.6620.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green124-0.377-0.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green310.3330.111
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting91-0.036-0.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Total550.5810.231

    Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dahmen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.662 (14th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.1 yards ranked 105th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dahmen sported a -0.377 mark that ranked 124th on TOUR. He ranked 38th with a 72.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dahmen delivered a -0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 91st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranked 51st by breaking par 25.56% of the time.
    • Dahmen has earned 101 FedExCup Regular Season points and ranked 56th in that category this season, while his Bogey Avoidance percentage of 11.11% ranked 26th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

