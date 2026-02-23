Aaron Rai betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Rai has two top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 14-under.

Rai has an average of -0.435 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.394 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.741 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.