PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Aaron Rai betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Aaron Rai of England reacts to his birdie on on the third green during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Aaron Rai of England reacts to his birdie on on the third green during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Aaron Rai looks to turn around his recent struggles at this event when he tees off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1. His last appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches resulted in a missed cut after shooting 5-over in 2023.

    Latest odds for Rai at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Rai's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC72-73+5
    2022T6667-72-73-75+7

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In Rai's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Rai's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2866-70-66-76-631.833
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7377-70-72-70+14.875
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5069-70-69-68-47.500
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2270-69-68-67-6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT563-66-69-68-14100.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3469-72-71-69-325.667
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT4769-67-71-71-29.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1768-73-63-70-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3372-72-72-73+928.250
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79-74+9--

    Rai's recent performances

    • Rai has two top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 14-under.
    • Rai has an average of -0.435 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.394 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.741 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rai has averaged -0.789 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rai's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee137-0.415-0.435
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green650.2000.394
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green104-0.100-0.007
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting124-0.432-0.741
    Average Strokes Gained: Total122-0.747-0.789

    Rai's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rai posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.415 (137th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 285.5 yards ranked 169th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rai sported a 0.200 mark that ranked 65th on TOUR. He ranked 39th with a 72.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rai delivered a -0.432 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 124th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 162nd with a Putts Per Round average of 30.42, and he ranked 145th by breaking par 20.83% of the time.
    • Rai has accumulated 44 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 97th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 23, 2026

    Steven Fisk betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 23, 2026

    Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 23, 2026

    Seamus Power betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    Betting Profile
    Official

    The Genesis Invitational

    1

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    +1

    -18

    1

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    +1

    T2

    Kurt Kitayama
    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    -17

    T2

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    -17

    T2

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -8

    -16

    4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -8

    5

    Aldrich Potgieter
    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    5

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    -13

    6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW