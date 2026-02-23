Aaron Rai betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Aaron Rai of England reacts to his birdie on on the third green during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Aaron Rai looks to turn around his recent struggles at this event when he tees off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1. His last appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches resulted in a missed cut after shooting 5-over in 2023.
Rai's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|2022
|T66
|67-72-73-75
|+7
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Rai's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Rai's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T28
|66-70-66-76
|-6
|31.833
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T73
|77-70-72-70
|+1
|4.875
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T50
|69-70-69-68
|-4
|7.500
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|70-69-68-67
|-6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T5
|63-66-69-68
|-14
|100.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T34
|69-72-71-69
|-3
|25.667
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T47
|69-67-71-71
|-2
|9.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|68-73-63-70
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T33
|72-72-72-73
|+9
|28.250
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-74
|+9
|--
Rai's recent performances
- Rai has two top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 14-under.
- Rai has an average of -0.435 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.394 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.741 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rai has averaged -0.789 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rai's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.415
|-0.435
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|65
|0.200
|0.394
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|104
|-0.100
|-0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|124
|-0.432
|-0.741
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|122
|-0.747
|-0.789
Rai's advanced stats and rankings
- Rai posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.415 (137th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 285.5 yards ranked 169th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rai sported a 0.200 mark that ranked 65th on TOUR. He ranked 39th with a 72.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rai delivered a -0.432 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 124th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 162nd with a Putts Per Round average of 30.42, and he ranked 145th by breaking par 20.83% of the time.
- Rai has accumulated 44 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 97th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
