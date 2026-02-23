Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Rasmus HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark reacts to a chip shot on the 13th green during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Rasmus Højgaard returns to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, set to tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1. Højgaard looks to improve upon his performance from the 2024 tournament where he missed the cut.
Højgaard's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-71
|-1
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Højgaard's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Højgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T24
|68-70-66-72
|-8
|34.750
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T30
|74-67-70-69
|-8
|23.125
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|68-65-70-70
|-15
|8.792
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T14
|72-68-68-66
|-10
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T3
|69-69-66-65
|-19
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T34
|67-70-70-67
|-6
|20.500
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T16
|69-68-70-70
|-7
|66.143
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-5
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T46
|71-73-74-75
|+13
|16.125
Højgaard's recent performances
- Højgaard has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 19-under.
- Højgaard has an average of 0.243 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.040 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.125 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Højgaard has averaged 1.329 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|23
|0.564
|0.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|71
|0.164
|0.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|128
|-0.270
|-0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.776
|1.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|23
|1.234
|1.329
Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Højgaard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.564 (23rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 324.7 yards ranked fourth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sported a 0.164 mark that ranked 71st on TOUR. He ranked 39th with a 72.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Højgaard delivered a 0.776 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 33rd by breaking par 26.85% of the time.
- Højgaard has earned 67 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 75th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
