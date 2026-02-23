Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Højgaard has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 19-under.

Højgaard has an average of 0.243 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.040 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 1.125 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.