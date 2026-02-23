Beau Hossler betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Beau Hossler of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Beau Hossler finished tied for 32nd at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course from Feb. 26-March 1 in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Hossler's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T32
|67-67-70-70
|-10
|2024
|T28
|69-70-71-65
|-9
|2022
|T16
|69-69-71-71
|E
|2021
|T60
|71-70-72-72
|+5
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Hossler's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 10-under.
- Hossler's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 16th at even par.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Hossler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|65-71-72
|-8
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T64
|68-67-71-67
|-9
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+4
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T17
|67-66-67-69
|-19
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T36
|69-68-69-73
|-5
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T47
|73-70-71-70
|-4
|--
Hossler's recent performances
- Hossler has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 19-under.
- Hossler has an average of 0.073 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.340 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.109 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|0.164
|0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|117
|-0.305
|-0.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|14
|0.494
|0.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.623
|0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|0.976
|0.109
Hossler's advanced stats and rankings
- Hossler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.164 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranked 129th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler sported a -0.305 mark that ranked 117th on TOUR. He ranked 161st with a 61.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hossler delivered a 0.623 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.00, and he ranked 89th by breaking par 23.81% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.