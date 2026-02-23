PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Jeffrey Kang betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jeffrey Kang of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the eighth hole during the second round of The American Express 2026 at La Quinta Country Club on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Jeffrey Kang of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the eighth hole during the second round of The American Express 2026 at La Quinta Country Club on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Jeffrey Kang has not competed in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in the past five years. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 with his sights set on making an impact in his return to the tournament.

    Latest odds for Kang at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • This is Kang's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Kang's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-72+3--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC73-67-69-7--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-73+7--
    Oct. 12, 2025Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & FinanceT2469-72-72-73-236.833
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions ChampionshipT4371-63-67-68-1512.143
    Sept. 21, 2025Nationwide Children's Hospital ChampionshipT467-71-66-67-13135.000
    Sept. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationMC72-67-1--
    Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron267-67-64-65-21300.000
    Aug. 10, 2025Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by WoodhouseT5170-69-73-69-36.629

    Kang's recent performances

    • Kang has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron, where he finished second with a score of 21-under.
    • Kang has an average of -0.661 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.390 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kang has averaged -0.994 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kang's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee167-1.430-0.661
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green690.1900.090
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green100-0.069-0.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting152-0.846-0.390
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160-2.154-0.994

    Kang's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kang has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.430 (167th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.4 yards ranked 64th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kang has sported a 0.190 mark that ranks 69th on TOUR. He ranks 166th with a 60.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kang has delivered a -0.846 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 152nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89, and he ranks 162nd by breaking par 17.90% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kang as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

