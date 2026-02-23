Jeffrey Kang betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Jeffrey Kang of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the eighth hole during the second round of The American Express 2026 at La Quinta Country Club on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Jeffrey Kang has not competed in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in the past five years. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 with his sights set on making an impact in his return to the tournament.
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- This is Kang's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Kang's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|73-67-69
|-7
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|T24
|69-72-72-73
|-2
|36.833
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|T43
|71-63-67-68
|-15
|12.143
|Sept. 21, 2025
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|T4
|67-71-66-67
|-13
|135.000
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|2
|67-67-64-65
|-21
|300.000
|Aug. 10, 2025
|Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse
|T51
|70-69-73-69
|-3
|6.629
Kang's recent performances
- Kang has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron, where he finished second with a score of 21-under.
- Kang has an average of -0.661 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.390 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kang has averaged -0.994 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kang's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|167
|-1.430
|-0.661
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|69
|0.190
|0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|100
|-0.069
|-0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|152
|-0.846
|-0.390
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|160
|-2.154
|-0.994
Kang's advanced stats and rankings
- Kang has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.430 (167th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.4 yards ranked 64th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kang has sported a 0.190 mark that ranks 69th on TOUR. He ranks 166th with a 60.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kang has delivered a -0.846 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 152nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89, and he ranks 162nd by breaking par 17.90% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kang as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
