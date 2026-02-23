Brice Garnett betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Brice Garnett of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Brice Garnett finished tied for 11th at 13-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 looking to improve on that performance in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Garnett's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T11
|66-67-69-69
|-13
|2023
|T55
|69-64-70-77
|E
|2022
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|2021
|T25
|71-64-70-73
|-2
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Garnett's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Garnett's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-69
|-10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|66-69-72-67
|-6
|21.333
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T41
|67-68-71-63
|-13
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T21
|68-67-70-71
|-12
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T57
|66-70-68-71
|-9
|5.300
Garnett's recent performances
- Garnett's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 21st at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he shot 12-under.
- Garnett has an average of -0.205 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.035 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Garnett has averaged 0.019 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|147
|-0.569
|-0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|0.238
|0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|51
|0.193
|0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|87
|0.004
|0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|-0.135
|0.019
Garnett's advanced stats and rankings
- Garnett has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.569 (147th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.0 yards ranks 145th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Garnett sports a 0.238 mark that ranks 59th on TOUR. He ranks 138th with a 65.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Garnett has delivered a 0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 149th by breaking par 19.70% of the time.
- Garnett has earned 21 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 116th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
