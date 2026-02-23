PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Brice Garnett betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brice Garnett of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Brice Garnett finished tied for 11th at 13-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 looking to improve on that performance in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Garnett at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Garnett's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1166-67-69-69-13
    2023T5569-64-70-77E
    2022MC71-72+3
    2021T2571-64-70-73-2

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In Garnett's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Garnett's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC74-72+4--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-75+5--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC70-67-69-10--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT3166-69-72-67-621.333
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT4167-68-71-63-13--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2168-67-70-71-12--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC78-71+5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5766-70-68-71-95.300

    Garnett's recent performances

    • Garnett's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 21st at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he shot 12-under.
    • Garnett has an average of -0.205 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.035 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Garnett has averaged 0.019 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee147-0.569-0.205
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green590.2380.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green510.1930.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting870.0040.105
    Average Strokes Gained: Total95-0.1350.019

    Garnett's advanced stats and rankings

    • Garnett has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.569 (147th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.0 yards ranks 145th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Garnett sports a 0.238 mark that ranks 59th on TOUR. He ranks 138th with a 65.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Garnett has delivered a 0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 149th by breaking par 19.70% of the time.
    • Garnett has earned 21 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 116th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Sponsored by CDW