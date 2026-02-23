Adam Schenk betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Schenk has finished in the top-twenty twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.

Schenk has an average of -0.552 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.441 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.776 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.