4H AGO

Adam Schenk betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Schenk of the United States watches his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Adam Schenk of the United States watches his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Adam Schenk missed the cut at 2-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Schenk at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Schenk's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC71-69-2
    2024T5670-69-73-68-4
    2023T4267-68-71-72-2
    2022MC71-73+4
    2021T3672-66-72-71+1

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In Schenk's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Schenk's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 36th at 1-over.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Schenk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7772-72-79-70+54.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-76+7--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1169-70-68-69-1258.714
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC75-70-73+2--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-77+8--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC73-71+2--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda Championship169-65-67-71-12--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6969-67-73-71-8--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4769-68-69-71-7--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2170-69-69-68-12--

    Schenk's recent performances

    • Schenk has finished in the top-twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
    • Schenk has an average of -0.552 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.441 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.776 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schenk has averaged -1.637 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee152-0.689-0.552
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green132-0.553-0.441
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green580.1660.132
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting158-0.970-0.776
    Average Strokes Gained: Total156-2.046-1.637

    Schenk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schenk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.689 (152nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards ranked 122nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk sported a -0.553 mark that ranked 132nd on TOUR. He ranked 157th with a 63.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schenk delivered a -0.970 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 158th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.40, and he ranked 144th by breaking par 21.11% of the time.
    • Schenk has earned 63 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 79th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

