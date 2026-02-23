Davis Chatfield betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Davis Chatfield of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Davis Chatfield will make his first appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in at least five years. The tournament takes place at PGA National - Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida from Feb. 26-March 1.
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- This marks Chatfield's first time competing in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in the past five years.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Chatfield's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T63
|65-70-69-71
|-13
|3.900
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|T18
|76-71-68-70
|-3
|49.733
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|T15
|59-70-65-70
|-20
|57.000
|Sept. 21, 2025
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+7
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|T15
|68-68-65-68
|-15
|46.000
|Aug. 10, 2025
|Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
Chatfield's recent performances
- Chatfield has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Compliance Solutions Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 20-under.
- Chatfield has an average of 0.084 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.443 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.607 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Chatfield has averaged -0.853 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Chatfield's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|60
|0.174
|0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|151
|-0.894
|-0.443
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|47
|0.227
|0.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|164
|-1.214
|-0.607
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|149
|-1.707
|-0.853
Chatfield's advanced stats and rankings
- Chatfield has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.174 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.1 yards ranks 161st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Chatfield has a -0.894 mark that ranks 151st on TOUR. He ranks 124th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Chatfield has delivered a -1.214 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 164th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 118th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.30, and he ranks 155th by breaking par 18.89% of the time.
- Chatfield has earned four FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 152nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Chatfield as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.