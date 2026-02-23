PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Davis Chatfield betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Chatfield of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Davis Chatfield will make his first appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in at least five years. The tournament takes place at PGA National - Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida from Feb. 26-March 1.

    Latest odds for Chatfield at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • This marks Chatfield's first time competing in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in the past five years.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Chatfield's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC74-72+4--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-72+4--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT6365-70-69-71-133.900
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-71+1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & FinanceT1876-71-68-70-349.733
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions ChampionshipT1559-70-65-70-2057.000
    Sept. 21, 2025Nationwide Children's Hospital ChampionshipMC77-72+7--
    Sept. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationMC70-71+1--
    Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronT1568-68-65-68-1546.000
    Aug. 10, 2025Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by WoodhouseMC70-71-1--

    Chatfield's recent performances

    • Chatfield has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Compliance Solutions Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 20-under.
    • Chatfield has an average of 0.084 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.443 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.607 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Chatfield has averaged -0.853 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Chatfield's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee600.1740.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green151-0.894-0.443
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green470.2270.112
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting164-1.214-0.607
    Average Strokes Gained: Total149-1.707-0.853

    Chatfield's advanced stats and rankings

    • Chatfield has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.174 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.1 yards ranks 161st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Chatfield has a -0.894 mark that ranks 151st on TOUR. He ranks 124th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Chatfield has delivered a -1.214 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 164th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 118th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.30, and he ranks 155th by breaking par 18.89% of the time.
    • Chatfield has earned four FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 152nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Chatfield as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

