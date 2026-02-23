Davis Chatfield betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Chatfield has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Compliance Solutions Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 20-under.

Chatfield has an average of 0.084 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.443 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.607 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.