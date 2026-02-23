Eric Cole betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Eric Cole of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on February 01, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Eric Cole finished tied for second at 14-under the last time he played well in this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 with hopes of improving upon his missed cuts in the past two years at the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Cole's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|2024
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|2023
|2
|67-66-66-67
|-14
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Cole's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Cole's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished second at 14-under.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Cole's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-79
|+9
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T27
|69-66-72-72
|-9
|31
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|64-66-66-75
|-17
|25.273
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T21
|68-62-67-69
|-16
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|69-63-68-65
|-23
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T48
|73-73-70-66
|-2
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T9
|65-67-71-69
|-16
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T43
|73-70-73-67
|-5
|--
Cole's recent performances
- Cole has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 16-under.
- Cole has an average of -0.737 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.038 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cole has averaged -0.328 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|164
|-1.151
|-0.737
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.308
|0.428
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|94
|-0.049
|0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.286
|-0.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|132
|-1.177
|-0.328
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.151 (164th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards ranks 101st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole sports a 0.308 mark that ranks 48th on TOUR. He ranks 120th with a 67.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cole has delivered a -0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 39th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25, and he ranks 95th by breaking par 23.61% of the time.
- Cole has earned 56 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 85th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.