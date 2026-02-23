PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Mac Meissner betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mac Meissner of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 08, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)



    Mac Meissner missed the cut at plus-4 in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course from Feb. 26-March 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Meissner at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Meissner's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC74-72+4
    2024T5372-68-70-69-5

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In Meissner's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Meissner's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 53rd at 5-under.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Meissner's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1871-68-69-67-944.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4968-68-75-72-57.500
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT6370-64-71-70-133.900
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4065-74-69-67-512.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT1867-66-66-66-17--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2767-69-68-69-11--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2773-68-67-69-7--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1467-69-69-69-14--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4771-72-73-68-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham Championship265-63-70-66-16300.000

    Meissner's recent performances

    • Meissner has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
    • Meissner has an average of 0.188 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.127 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Meissner has averaged 0.636 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee710.0960.188
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green720.1500.127
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green640.1280.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting660.1920.243
    Average Strokes Gained: Total560.5670.636

    Meissner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Meissner posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.096 (71st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.8 yards ranked 38th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Meissner sported a 0.150 mark that ranked 72nd on TOUR. He ranked 44th with a 72.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Meissner delivered a 0.192 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 66th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 88th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranked 84th by breaking par 23.96% of the time.
    • Meissner has earned 67 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 73rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

