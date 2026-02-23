PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Austin Smotherman betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Austin Smotherman of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of The American Express 2026 at the Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 22, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Austin Smotherman of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of The American Express 2026 at the Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 22, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Austin Smotherman returns to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, having missed the cut at 6-over when he last played at PGA National - Champion Course in 2022. He'll tee off at the Palm Beach Gardens venue from Feb. 26-March 1 with hopes of improving on his previous performance.

    Latest odds for Smotherman at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Smotherman's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC70-76+6

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In Smotherman's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Smotherman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC70-76+4--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-73-1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT866-65-68-68-2175.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-69E--
    Oct. 12, 2025Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & FinanceT4174-77-71-67+116.434
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions Championship7365-68-70-74-73.060
    Sept. 21, 2025Nationwide Children's Hospital ChampionshipT3869-72-71-70-218.133
    Sept. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationMC71-67-2--
    Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronMC68-71-3--
    Aug. 10, 2025Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by WoodhouseMC74-73+5--

    Smotherman's recent performances

    • Smotherman has finished in the top-ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished in eighth place with a score of 21-under.
    • Smotherman has an average of -0.166 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.459 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Smotherman has averaged -0.040 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Smotherman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee124-0.327-0.166
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green31.3020.656
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green113-0.137-0.070
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting157-0.918-0.459
    Average Strokes Gained: Total90-0.079-0.040

    Smotherman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smotherman has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 1.302, ranking third on TOUR in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 70.56% ranks 66th.
    • In terms of driving, Smotherman's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark of -0.327 ranks 124th on TOUR, and his average Driving Distance of 306.5 yards ranks 71st.
    • On the greens, Smotherman has delivered a -0.918 Strokes Gained: Putting mark that ranks 157th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he ranks 41st by breaking par 26.11% of the time.
    • Smotherman has earned 75 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 67th, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.89% ranks 85th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

