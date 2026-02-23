Austin Smotherman betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Austin Smotherman of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of The American Express 2026 at the Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 22, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Austin Smotherman returns to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, having missed the cut at 6-over when he last played at PGA National - Champion Course in 2022. He'll tee off at the Palm Beach Gardens venue from Feb. 26-March 1 with hopes of improving on his previous performance.
Smotherman's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|70-76
|+6
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Smotherman's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Smotherman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T8
|66-65-68-68
|-21
|75.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|T41
|74-77-71-67
|+1
|16.434
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|73
|65-68-70-74
|-7
|3.060
|Sept. 21, 2025
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|T38
|69-72-71-70
|-2
|18.133
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
Smotherman's recent performances
- Smotherman has finished in the top-ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished in eighth place with a score of 21-under.
- Smotherman has an average of -0.166 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.459 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Smotherman has averaged -0.040 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smotherman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|124
|-0.327
|-0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|3
|1.302
|0.656
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|113
|-0.137
|-0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|157
|-0.918
|-0.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|-0.079
|-0.040
Smotherman's advanced stats and rankings
- Smotherman has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 1.302, ranking third on TOUR in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 70.56% ranks 66th.
- In terms of driving, Smotherman's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark of -0.327 ranks 124th on TOUR, and his average Driving Distance of 306.5 yards ranks 71st.
- On the greens, Smotherman has delivered a -0.918 Strokes Gained: Putting mark that ranks 157th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he ranks 41st by breaking par 26.11% of the time.
- Smotherman has earned 75 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 67th, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.89% ranks 85th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
